Number 10 Player of Year 4: VertcL

VertcL has been one of the most dangerous players throughout the entire year. While often overlooked because of his relative lack of international team success, nevertheless he has continued to be a dangerous opponent. One of the best entry fraggers in the entire world, over the course of the year he had a 128-82 record in his opening duels.

His year started slow, after a solid individual online performance that nonetheless left Rogue short of a spot at the Season 9 Finals in Milan, he posted his poorest showing of the year at the Allied Esports Las Vegas Minor in June. Despite a positive overall K-D, he was unable to have a significant impact and suffered his only sub-1.00 rating of the year. Rogue advanced through the group stage with a flawless 3-0 record but fell 0-2 in the quarterfinals to LeStream.

Following this, he began his hot streak with an impressive performance at DreamHack Valencia that we, unfortunately, did not get to see the full picture of due to off-stream games still taking much of the schedule in Spain. Nonetheless, VertcL took over the games that viewers did have the pleasure of seeing and was Rogue's best performing player of the tournament, earning himself MVP honors.

VertcL was awarded MVP of DreamHack Valencia

Following the win in Valencia, he continued to impress at the Raleigh Major, as one of the highest-rated players at the tournament despite his team exiting in groups. He topped his team in each of the three matches Rogue played, including an absolute demolition of Cyclops that sent them home from the tournament.

Through the remainder of the year Vert's individual performances would decline somewhat in accordance with the overall decline of Rogue as a team, finally culminating in the team's relegation and disbandment. However, he would quickly be picked up by Team Reciprocity where he would see a resurgence with standout performances at the US Nationals Finals and the Six Invitational. In the latter, he was the highest-rated player in the entire tournament despite another disappointing group-stage exit.

Here are each of VertcL's performances this year:

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) Misc. PL S9 NA 1.17 134-98 (+36) 22-13 OK-OD Allied Minor 0.95 43-41 (+2) Thatcher/Jager Main DH Valencia* 1.25 55-36 (+19) Event MVP Raleigh Major 1.27 80-52 (+28) 1.03 KPR DH Montreal 1.19 88-67 (+21) 21-9 OK-OD PL S10 NA 1.08 156-132 (+24) 3 1vX Clutches USN Finals 1.12 71-54 (+17) 70% KOST PL S11a NA 1.03 44-42 (+2) 7-6 OK-OD SI 2020 1.24 88-57 (+31) 72% KOST

*Only partial stats due to off-stream games.

VertcL in his Team Reciprocity debut at the US Nationals Finals.

We also had a chance to speak with VertcL about his performance this year:

While individually you've had a successful year, as a team you had a lot of struggles this year, ending in being relegated with Rogue and later disbanding. How do you think this has affected you as a player?

After Rogue’s disband you joined Team Reciprocity and since have had some success. What do you like about your new team and what are your goals for Year 5?

How are you feeling about the future of Siege as an esport?

What are you going to work on to improve your success next year?

You can also watch VertcL's best plays of the year in the fragmovie below:

