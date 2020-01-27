LATAM Transfers: Latest Updates - Mid Season 11

As SiegeGG’s hub for all roster changes in the transfer window during the Season 10 mid-season transfer period, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check back here to keep up to date with all upcoming changes in the LATAM region and keep up to date with EU here, NA here and APAC here.

Summary of Changes So Far

Ninjas in Pyjamas - Ar7hur leaves, gohaN retires

Team oNe - rhZ benched, SKaDinha returns

Elevate - roster leaves org, rhZ joins, Team Singularity acquires lineup

Looking For Org BR - Furia Esport Acquires Roster

Black Dragons - Live leaves, Hugzord joins

FaZe Clan - Twister leaves, Sn4rFx joins

Roster Changes

March 21st: Team Singularity Acquires ex-Elevate Roster

The LATAM Pro League roster previously known as Elevate has been acquired by the Danish organisation of Team Singularity.

March 3rd: Hugzord Rejoins Black Dragons

After having left the team to join MIBR in early September last year, Hugzord has returned to Black Dragons as a replacement for Live.

March 3rd: Sn4rFx Joins FaZe Clan as Coach

After finishing just a single game away from representing Latin America at the 2017 Six Invitational alongside the roster now known as Ninjas in Pyjamas, Sn4rFx left the scene for almost a year before rejoining to take part in the 2018 Six Invitational qualifiers and Series B of the BR6 2019 league, alongside FaZe Clan's recent stand-in of ninexT. Now, he rejoins the scene in his debut as a coach to replace Twister on FaZe Clan.

March 2nd: Live Leaves Black Dragons

Today we announce the farewell of another little dragon that grew up with us and will set fire next to another organization. It is with sadness, but also with hope, that we thank for the time of our dear @ LiveR6S in BD.

February 27th: FURIA Esports Acquires Looking For Org BR Roster

Looking For Org BR, previously known as Guidance Gaming, has played in every Challenger League season since Season 7 finishing in third, second, fourth and most recently sixth losing to paiN Gaming in Season 8 in their lone Pro League relegations appearance.

Outside of the Challenger League, the team also played in the BR6b 2019 league where they finished the season in third place before defeating a new-look paiN Gaming to guarantee promotion to the 2020 BR6 league. Now, with the reveal that post-Season 11 the BR6 will act as Brazil's Pro League, this means this roster will also be a Pro League team come next season leading to this pick up by FURIA Esports.

FURIA is best known for their Counter Strike: Global Offensive rosters which have earnt over $500,000 over the last two years including victories at the 2019 Arctic Invitational and 2018 EMF World Invitational, as well as runners-up finishes at three DreamHack events and Season 7 of the ECS. As well as CS:GO the organisation has also moved into LOL, Fortnite and DOTA 2 over the last 7 months with little notable successes in any of these games.

We'll next see FURIA in action in R6 in around a months time when Season 11 of the Challenger League kicks of as the roster fights solely for the $26,500 prize pool before they finally reach the big leagues when the Major Circuit kicks off post-Season 11.

February 21st: Elevate Drops Roster, rhZ Joins

Less than three months after signing them, Elevate has decided to leave LATAM R6 and drop their roster as the team failed to qualify for the BR6 2020 league due to miscommunication between the team and ESL meaning they won't be invited to the Major Circuit post-Season 11 or be included in Phase 3 of the Pilot Program. The team now remains as the only org-less team in the three main region's Pro League and so will be looking for one before their next Pro League game against Black Dragons on March 24th.

The announcement via @ElevateCEO

As well as this, the Twitlonger also reveals that the recently benched player for Team oNe of Renato "rhZ" Costa has also joined the team which works as a technical upgrade as ex-Elevate currently sits in sixth place in Pro League compared to oNe's eighth

February 17th: gohaN Retires from Rainbow Six, Plans to Play Project A

February 14th: SKaDinha Returns to Team oNe

Three months after being dropped by the team, Team oNe has picked up Luiz "SKaDinha" Salgado once again to replace rhZ and help the team escape the last place in LATAM's Pro League.

February 6th: rhZ Benched on Team oNe

After winning the Challenger League in Latin America during Season 9 and being the breakout stars of Season 10 as they finished a single point off from a top-two position ahead of Team Liquid and MIBR, Season 11 has been abysmal for the team.

They began the season by replacing the long time player of SKaDinha with the fresh name of FelipoX and has not seen the same success since. The roster currently sits right down in last place with a 1-1-5 record and three points behind their next closest team leading to this change as they have now opted to replace Renato "rhZ" Costa on the team despite him currently having the second-best rating on the team during the first half of Season 11. In a Twitlonger, rhZ explained this was not due to bad performance but as his role clashed with FelipoX's leading to rhZ moving between a number of roles on the team, none of which they were happy with.

Team oNe will now have over six weeks to practice with their new player before the Pro League kicks back off again when they'll be hoping their new player will help lift them out of the relegation zone.

January 27th: Ninjas in Pyjamas Coach Ar7hur Leaves

The Ninjas in Pyjamas coach, Arthur "Ar7hur" Schubert, has left the team citing family-related reasons. Due to those, he had been forced to return to his home city and could not coach the team for Season 11 and the Six Invitational. Ar7hur was also unable to coach his team at the Season 10 Finals in Tokoname, Japan, after his visa (alongside two players) had been denied. He has not ruled out coaching another team, but pointed out that he would have to coach from his own home, rather than a team house.

---

And so, that's every change within the Latin American region of the Pro League so far in this transfer period. Check back here for more updates over the coming days!