The Unofficial Siege World Championship - Fourth Edition

Modelled after the Unofficial Football World Championship, and using a knock-out title system similar to that used in boxing and professional wrestling, this is the second update of the Unofficial Siege World Championship (USWC) to track the path of the title holder throughout the history of competitive Rainbow Six: Siege.

In North America, this system is often referred to as a 'title belt', because it mimics how a fighting championship works. There, the winner keeps the belt until he loses, and then the person who beat him gets it. You can get a full rundown on the rules and last season’s update right here!

Formatting:

When the title changes hands, the new winner is listed on the right-hand side.

In the event the previous title holder keeps the title, the team is listed on the left-hand side.

With that, let’s get into the results for Season 10 of the USWC in the infographic below! Access the full-resolution image by opening the image in a new tab, or popping over to view it over on the Stats Page.

Fun Facts:

All but one of Team Empire's title defenses were against a team either in or soon to be in the Pro League

Natus Vincere, on the other hand, only faced three teams outside of the ESL Premiership

The Russian team of forZe was the only odd one out, having neither been in the Pro League when holding the title and having not held it for more than a day

APAC was the only region not to feature in any of the inter-regional title challenges

The title, despite now being held by the Pro League champions, did not go to the Pro League Finals in Tokoname

And there we have it -- the USWC title continues its European stay, having been passed around mainly between largely between Team Empire and Natus Vincere, with cameos from G2 Esports, forZe, and MnM Gaming. The European dominance is not particularly surprising given the region's historical dominance, which continued throughout Season 10 thanks to Team Empire and Natus Vincere winning the two biggest international titles on offer through this period. Furthermore, with only a handful of inter-regional challenges this season, other regions hardly had a shot at taking it away from the Europeans.

Natus Vincere, the current holders of the USWC, will bring it to the Pro League in Europe, starting tomorrow, while the rest of the world gears up for the Six Invitational 2020 and a Season 11 challenge for the Pro League title, and by extension, the USWC.

We hope you enjoyed our pre-Season 11 tracking of the USWC, and we will be back with another update right before Season 12 begins!