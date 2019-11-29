SiegeGG Team Ranking: Post-Japan Finals

NOTE: This Ranking does not factor in the recent roster shuffles. Once they are fully complete we will update them all together, in order to keep consistency with place changes.

1. Team Empire (-)

Empire won their first title at the previous Pro League Finals in Milan.

Empire remains on top of the Rankings despite their failure to qualify for the Season 10 Finals in Japan. Their back-to-back titles in Season 9 and the Raleigh Major makes them the most dominant team in recent history, filling the vacancy filled by the decline of the G2 dynasty. Barring a catastrophic performance in the upcoming Pro League split, Empire will enter the Six Invitational 2020 as the number one team, and look to improve upon last year’s result where they reached the finals and fell 0-3 to a dominant G2 Esports.

Placements: (last six months)

ESL Pro League S9 Finals (1st)ESL Pro League 10 EU - First Split (1st)Six Major Raleigh (1st)ESL Pro League 10 EU - Second Split (5th)

2. G2 Esports (-)

G2 won their last title nine months ago at the Six Invitational, their longest title drought since winning their first in Pro League Season 4. (Photo by @mjayx)

G2 retains their spot at #2 in the ranking, but their position becomes ever more precarious. After failing to reach Tokoname and a group stage exit at Dreamhack Montreal, their run to the finals in Raleigh is looking more like a fluke than the return to form that their fans were hoping for. The upcoming OGA Pit Minor will determine if the team can right the ship, as well as serving as one of the squad’s last remaining chances to reach the Invitational to defend their title.

Placements:

ESL Pro League 10 EU - First Split (5th)Six Major Raleigh (2nd)DreamHack Montreal (9th-12th)ESL Pro League 10 EU - Second Split (2nd)

3. Natus Vincere (+9)

Navi wins their first big event, catapulting them up the Ranking and immediately making them a contender for #1.

Na'Vi gains nine spots in the ranking after bringing home a title from Japan. The team had already risen quite far in the ranking after a surprise showing in the team’s first-ever season of Pro League, being placed twelfth heading into the event without having proven themselves on LAN. After winning Season 10 they’ve cemented themselves squarely as a contender in the months to come.

Placements:

Dreamhack Valencia (9th-12th)ESL Pro League 10 EU - First Split (4th)Six Major Raleigh EU Qualifier (4th)ESL Pro League 10 EU - Second Split (1st)ESL Pro League S10 Finals (1st)

4. DarkZero Esports (+4)

DarkZero convinced a lot of their doubters that they're able to win on LAN.

The team that was longtime considered to be a strong team online but unable to put it together on LAN has broken through the quarter-final curse and achieved a top placing. Now widely considered to be the top team in NA, the upcoming US Nationals event should serve as a way to cement their status by winning the event, or pulling it back into question if they fail to come away with a title.

Placements:

Allied Esports Vegas Minor (12th-14th)ESL Pro League 10 NA - First Split (1st)Six Major Raleigh (9th-12th)DreamHack Montreal (5th-8th)ESL Pro League 10 NA - Second Split (1st)ESL Pro League S10 Finals (2nd)

5. Team Secret (-)

At their last LAN event, team Secret reached the semifinals where they fell 1-2 to Team Empire. (Photo by Ubisoft)

Team Secret remains a top contender despite their failure to qualify for Pro League Season 11. After winning the Allied Esports Minor several months ago, and reaching the semi-finals of the Raleigh Major, the squad once again proved its strength by beating both Chaos and forZe 2-0 to reach the OGA PIT Minor, where the team will once again be tasked with proving themselves on LAN.

Placements:

Allied Esports Vegas Minor (1st)Six Major Raleigh (3rd-4th)ESL Challenger League 10 EU (3rd)

6. forZe (-2)

forZe exploded onto the scene by dominating the Raleigh Qualifiers and followed it up by reaching top-four at the Major itself. (Photo by Ubisoft)

A team with a similar run of recent form to Team Secret, the Russian squad was just strong enough to earn a place in relegations where they claimed their Pro League spot next season, continuing the influx of CIS talent into the European Pro League, following in the footsteps of Team Empire. They were unable to qualify for the OGA Pit Minor after losing to Team Secret in the final game. After being given a second chance due to an APAC team dropping out of the event, the team was beset with technical woes, forfeiting a map and playing another with their coach in a loss to BDS. Now forZe will look to the Invitational Qualifiers to earn a spot at the world championship next year.

Placements:

Six Major Raleigh EU Qualifier (1st)Six Major Raleigh (3rd-4th)ESL Challenger League 10 EU (2nd)ESL Pro League 10 Relegations (Win)

7. Giants Gaming (-4)

Giants once again disappointed on LAN, unable to get past Aerowolf despite being heavily favored.

The Giants, who many in Europe were hoping would finally break their streak of early disappointments at tier-one LAN events, maintained their reputation by exiting in the first round of the Tokoname Finals. No less, they lost to APAC challengers Aerowolf, who had never played a game so significant as the S10 Finals, and had no business upsetting the European veterans. Because of this disappointment they drop from contenders for the top spot in the world to once again a quality team who can’t seem to make it happen in the big moments.

Placements:

Allied Esports Vegas Minor (2nd)Dreamhack Valencia (2nd)ESL Pro League 10 EU - First Split (2nd)Six Major Raleigh (5th-8th)ESL Pro League 10 EU - Second Split (3rd)ESL Pro League S10 Finals (5th-8th) 8. Team Liquid

(-2)

Team Liquid proved their mettle in Montreal, earning victories over Luminosity, G2, and BDS. (Photo by @mjayx)

Fortunately for Liquid (but unfortunately for their LATAM rivals), the team remains the top team in Brazil largely due to the visa issues that plagued both FaZe and NiP leading up to the Season 10 Finals. Despite their shaky online performances before the Raleigh Major (the team gained ground towards a lan spot in the past three months, but came up one game short), on LAN the team has been solid, with a finals appearance at Dreamhack Montreal and victory over FaZe in the BR6 finals. Liquid will get another chance to prove themselves in OGA PIT, but face BDS as a formidable first-round opponent, in a ‘win or go home’ situation.

Placements:

Allied Esports Vegas Minor (3rd)BR6 2019 (1st)ESL Pro League 10 LATAM - First Split (4th)Six Major Raleigh LATAM Qualifier (3rd)DreamHack Montreal (2nd)ESL Pro League 10 LATAM - Second Split (2nd)

9. Team SoloMid (-2)

TSM stunned the world by winning Dreamhack Montreal, their first (and last) event with Jarvis in the lineup. (Photo by @mjayx)

TSM, shortly after having their future look so bright as one of the rising teams in North America, now faces uncertainty after multiple roster swaps that leaves the team looking very different from the rosters which placed top-eight at the Raleigh Major and subsequently won Dreamhack Montreal. After these swaps the team was able to improve their performance in Pro League enough to avoid a relegations spot, and so looks to further improve in the upcoming Season 11 and the Six Invitational.

Placements:

Dreamhack Valencia (5th-8th)ESL Pro League 10 NA - First Split (7th)Six Major Raleigh NA Qualifier (1st)Six Major Raleigh (5th-8th) DreamHack Montreal (1st)ESL Pro League 10 NA - Second Split (4th)

10. Team Reciprocity (+4)

Reciprocity takes the stage in Japan, earning their first semi-final berth since the Six Invitational.

Reciprocity returns to the top ten after a long drought of middling results following the team’s previous high point: a top four placing at the Six Invitational last February. Following that performance the team declined somewhat, failing to reach Pro League Finals in Milan, as well as failing to qualify for the summer Major. On LAN they had mixed results as well, reaching top eight at Dreamhack Valencia but were eliminated in groups in Montreal. Now the team has had a resurgence, narrowly edging out longtime powerhouse Evil Geniuses to reach Tokoname and earning a top-four spot once there, including a close match where they took a map off eventual-champions NaVi. Now the squad looks to continue to prove themselves at the upcoming US Nationals and the Six Invitational.

Placements:

Dreamhack Valencia (5th-8th)ESL Pro League 10 NA - First Split (2nd)Six Major Raleigh NA Qualifier (4th)DreamHack Montreal (9th-12th)ESL Pro League 10 NA - Second Split (2nd)ESL Pro League S10 Finals (3rd-4th) ---

