MeepeY: "Teams That Stagnate Get Left Behind"

Team Secret has had quite a journey over the last year after being promoted to the Pro League, winning the DreamHack Valencia Minor and finishing joint-third at the Paris Major only to fail to make it to the Pro League Finals for Season 8 by a hair. They then finished seventh in Europe during Season 9, which led to them being relegated back down to the Challenger League for this season.

Despite this, and the retirement of one of their original players in sTiZze, the team hasn’t stopped fighting. They were invited to the Vegas Minor as a major underdog only to beat six Pro League teams, including the top LATAM teams of NiP and Liquid, as well as the current second-seeded European roster of Looking For Org. This run and their qualification for next week’s Major shows that they can compete with the best teams around the world despite being in the second-tier of European R6.

We, therefore, spoke to the teams most experienced player of meepeY to see how they are preparing for the event and to ask what we should expect from them:

You guys and forZe are the only Challenger League rosters at the Major, making you one of the biggest underdogs. Does this relieve some pressure from your team?

How has Ferral fit into the roster?

Smoothly. He has a very aggressive mindset when it comes to helping with callouts which balance out with my more traditional ‘by-the-book’ leading.

Ferral seen second from the left after winning the Paris Major while G2's analyst

What is your biggest advantage over your opponents at this event?

You have quite a history against LATAM opponents, having faced them in every international LAN you’ve attended, with a flawless record against them in the last year (5 wins). What would you say is the key against these teams and will you be hoping for more LATAM opponents at this event?

Last weekend you lost to Na’Vi in the Premiership Finals. What went wrong in this matchup?

The group stages are to be announced two weeks before the Major kicks off -- how do you go about preparing for an event when you don’t know who you’ll be playing?

The team groupings for the Six Major

How much of a challenge do you foresee your return to the Pro League being?

Is there anything you’d like to say to your fans?

The Six Major Raleigh 2019 is taking place from the 12th of August to the 18th, where Team Secret will be pitted against the best teams on the planet, starting off with Rogue and then either G2 Esports or Cyclops Athlete Gaming in Group B, where they will be hoping to advance into the playoffs and better their semi-final finish at last years Six Major. For more content on the upcoming Major, check out the other interviews here or read our interview with the team from back in Season 8 here, their coach Helbee here, or with their fellow Group B team of CYCLOPS here.