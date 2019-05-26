The Unofficial Siege World Championship - Third Edition

Modelled after the Unofficial Football World Championship, and using a knock-out title system similar to that used in boxing and professional wrestling, this is the second update of the Unofficial Siege World Championship (USWC) to track the path of the title holder throughout the history of competitive Rainbow Six: Siege.

In North America, this system is often referred to as a 'title belt', because it mimics how a fighting championship works. There, the winner keeps the belt until he loses, and then the person who beat him gets it. You can get a full rundown on the rules and last season’s update right here!

Formatting:

When the title changes hands, the new winner is listed on the right-hand side.

In the event the previous title holder keeps the title, the team is listed on the left-hand side.

With that, let’s get into the results for Season 9 of the USWC in the infographic below! Access the full-resolution image by opening the image in a new tab, or popping over to view it over on the Stats Page.

Fun Facts:

Despite starting with the title and winning the Six Invitational 2019, G2 Esports did not have a particularly long stretch of title dominance

LeStream Esport's dominant streak was largely thanks to the Allied Esports Minor Qualifier, while Team Empire's was entirely within the Pro League

APAC only had one chance to contest the title this season, but failed to win, keeping their total tally at one

Both LATAM and NA only won one of their four and three title challenges, respectively

If LeStream had not beat PENTA, the title would not go to the Season 9 Finals (and thus to Team Empire a second time)

EU marked a 5 percentage point rise in inter-regional title challenges won from last season

And there we have it -- the USWC title continues its European stay, having been passed around mainly between G2 Esports, Team Empire, and LeStream Esport. The European dominance is not particularly surprising given the region's historical dominance. G2 Esports, the all-time record title holders, started with the title and regained it at the Six Invitational after having lost it midway through Season 9. However, they lost it again in the second-half of Season 9, once more to Team Secret.

Team Empire, the current holders of the USWC, will bring it to the offline Russian Major League Season 2 Finals starting next month, while the rest of the world gears up for a Season 10 challenge for the Pro League title, and by extension, the USWC.

We hope you enjoyed our pre-Season 10 tracking of the USWC, and we will be back with another update right before Season 11 begins!