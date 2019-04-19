Jess: “Hungry has been playing out of his mind this year”

Jess joined the PENTA roster just after the Paris Major and has since made quite a name for herself, guiding her team to the German title at the Castle Siege 2018 tournament, and runners-up finishes at both the French 6Cup 2018 and the DreamHack Winter 2018 Minor event which qualified the roster for the Six Invitational 2019 -- the biggest event in R6 history.

At the Invitational, the PENTA roster defeated one of the European favourites of LeStream Esport, but then fell in three close maps against NORA-Rengo on two occasions to end their tournament in the group stages. Since then, PENTA has become the only team in Pro League history to defeat Team Empire, and currently is still mathematically in the race for qualification to the Pro League Finals in Milan next month.

Jess during the Six Invitational 2019 via @Jessica_r6s

We spoke to Jess at the Invitational to ask her about her team’s performance there as well as her thoughts on the newest operators to the competitive rotation -- Kaid and Nomad:

How do you feel about your performance here at the Invitational?

The Six Invitational 2019 Group D results via the SiegeGG Infographic

Was there anything special in the way you prepared for this event?

The statistics between NORA-Rengo and PENTA during their second matchup of the Six Invitational 2019

Is there a way to define what’s commonly called a ranked strat?

NORA-Rengo’s complete Six Invitational statistics

What is your biggest takeaways from this Invitational as a team?

PENTA’s Six Invitational statistics.

What impact will Kaid and Nomad have on the game?

Note: These responses were given prior to Kaid and Nomad joining the competitive operator pool.

The current defence win-deltas via the Y4S1.3 Designer’s Notes

The current attack win-deltas via the Y4S1.3 Designer’s Notes

Do you think NORA-Rengo is a grand-finals team?

Note: This was asked during the Team Empire vs NORA-Rengo semi-final

Who do you think will win the Six Invitational?

Note: As with before, this was asked during the Team Empire vs NORA-Rengo semi-final

Anything you want to talk about?

The current PENTA roster via @PENTA_Sports. From left to right: SirBoss, Jess, Hungry, RevaN, ENEMY and blas.

---

PENTA’s penultimate game of the season will be tonight against mousesports, followed by a game against LeStream next week, with a LAN spot still on the line for the roster. You can learn more about the roster by reading our interview with RevaN right here and keep up to date with future interviews as well as the full coverage of the Pro League right here at SiegeGG!