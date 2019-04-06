NA Challenger League: Meet the Team

The secondary tier of R6 esports in North America is as close as it ever has been, with the top spots being an open race for many of the teams. After four play days, Organised Chaos has taken an early lead, and with a single point separating the second and fifth-placed teams, the competition is fairly open with six games remaining.

The current North American Challenger League standings after four play days in Season 9

We have already spoken to Seth ‘supr’ Hoffman, the team captain of the Susquehanna Soniqs, about his new team and their current Challenger League run, which you can read here. This week, we spoke to some other familiar names hoping to make it back to the Pro League, starting with Gurman "GurmyWormy" Bains from Organised Chaos:

GurmyWormy’s previous team, Obey Alliance. From left to right: MahMan, Adam, Skys, Bosco and GurmyWormy

Firstly, can you introduce your new roster and your roles?

Your team has stormed to the top of the NA Challenger League -- what makes this roster special?

Prior to joining oC, you played in a roster of mostly ex-Pro League players in Least Wanted which failed to get going in the CL quals -- what went wrong in this team?

Can we expect a new organisation any time soon?

Realistically, where do you expect to be in a season’s time?

Next, we spoke to Marcus "Talon" Lynn, the in-game leader for Tune 6quad and ex-Pro League player for Ferocity Esports during Season 3, OnSlaught eSports in Season 4, and Ronin Esports during Season 7:

The Motiv8 Gaming team at DreamHack Austin. From left to right: Cookiez, Talon, Yellovv, Billboard and Kuush

Firstly can you introduce your new roster and your roles?

You’ve had a very mixed season so far in the Challenger League, beating Elevate 7-2, but losing to Disrupt 1-7 -- how are you going to improve in the second half of the CL season?

Discounting your teammates who would you say are the best up and coming players in North America this season?

The statistics between Tune 6quad and Organised Chaos during Season 9 of the Challenger League

Anything to say to your supporters?

Finally, we spoke to Steve “HolidayNOG” DesJardins from the newly acquired roster of Elevate. HolidayNOG has previously played during Seasons 7 and 8 of the Challenger League as well as at the US Nationals Finals across the organisations of Not Yet Labelled, Vicious Gaming, and Team SiNister, before being picked up by Elevate this season:

The Team SiNister roster prior to the US Nationals with HolidayNOG seen on the far right.

Firstly can you introduce your new roster and your roles?

You were recently picked up by Elevate, an org with an impressive history in R6 -- what drew them towards your roster?

The previous captain of Elevate, Skys, at the Six Invitational 2017 via @ESLRainbowSix

Who would you say are your main rivals in the NA Challenger League?

The statistics between Elevate and Soniqs during Season 9 of the Challenger League

What does the future hold for Elevate?

---

You can check out our interviews with the European teams here and keep an eye out here at SiegeGG over the coming weeks for more interviews and coverage of the Challenger League as we pass the mid-season.