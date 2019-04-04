Cloud9 Returns to Rainbow Six With mantisFPS Roster

Just over a week before the Season 9 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Finals, Cloud9 has announced the acquisition of the Korean roster known as mantisFPS. This signing is a massive move for the Korean subregion, for APAC, and for Rainbow Six as a whole as well and will allow the ex-Element Mystic and ex-Team Yetti players to soar to greater heights.

The previous Cloud9 roster after winning DreamHack Montreal 2018 (via DreamHack)

Cloud9 first entered Rainbow Six just a week prior to the start of Season 8 of the Pro League, signing the newly promoted North American roster of beastcoast. However, their roster had a middling season and, after the players dropped Lauren “Goddess” Williams, it was sold to Team Reciprocity days before the start of Season 9. Now, after the short gap away from the scene, Cloud9 has reaffirmed its commitment to it by signing mantisFPS, their fourth Korean or Korean-majority roster in all esports (the others being in Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Fortnite).

The new Cloud9 roster

As far the team of choice for Cloud9 went, mantisFPS’s players were the perfect candidates. Outside of NORA-Rengo and Fnatic, they have been the only ones to have been consistently performing at the top of their games in their region, going undefeated in the regular season for Season 6, 7, 8 and now 9. As such, they have made it to every APAC Finals, and also the Season 6 Pro League Finals in São Paulo.

Their only domestic loss in a Pro League game was in the Season 8 playoffs, and was followed by a shock exit from the Season 8 APAC Finals at the hands of newcomers Xavier Esports. Team captain OCN (previously known as OniChan) then also had to step down as a player and become an assistant coach due to his military service obligations, necessating Nova to be brought in.

Despite those setbacks, mantisFPS has largely been just behind NORA-Rengo and Fnatic in terms of results. At APAC LAN events, they have always given tough fights to every team they faced, even if they have not always seen success. Still, their international LAN appearances include the Six Major Paris and the Six Invitational 2019, with their most notable scalp being that of Immortals at the former event. Most recently, they also won the US$44,000 Six Challenge Korea to affirm their position as the best Korean team.

The mantisFPS team speaking to the media after their Six Challenge Korea win (via @SummerRainTV)

Internationally, though, mantisFPS’ results have been middling at best and might be the cause for some to cast doubts over Cloud9’s decision to acquire them. While this criticism is true, it is more than a little unfair. As revealed at the Six Invitational 2019, none of mantisFPS’ players have been able to go full-time in competitive Siege, with every single of them working or having worked at McDonald’s while playing in the Pro League and preparing for events.

Already so consistent despite these hurdles, the Cloud9 acquisition is bad news for the qualification chances of other teams in the region. Though its effects will only start to manifest from Season 10 onwards, the prospect of fully devoted Cloud9 players is going to be terrifying for all their rivals.

The team’s head coach and manager, SummerRain (via @SummerRainTV)

SiegeGG spoke to the team’s head coach, Inyeong “SummerRain” Kim, to find out how his team feels about this signing, and what could lie in store for them in the future:

The Cloud9-owned Overwatch franchise, London Spitfire (via Dexerto)

SiegeGG also reached out to Tiffany “Tifa” Chiu, a manager with the Cloud9 organisation, to shed some light on their decision to sign the mantisFPS roster:

The Season 9 APAC Finals bracket

Cloud9 will be playing at the Season 9 APAC Finals next weekend, with their first match under their new organisation scheduled on the 13th of April, against Southeast Asian veterans Aerowolf. Catch all the action from the event from 10AM onwards on the Rainbow6 Twitch and YouTube channels, with Cloud9 possibly going up to face fellow titanic organisation Fnatic in the second semi-final the next day.

The new Cloud9 roster is:

Kim “EnvyTaylor” Seongsoo (Captain)

Lee “Neilyo” Inyup

Han “SweetBlack” Chan-yong

Kwon “h3dy” Yugeun

Lee “Nova” Sihun

Kim "SummerRain" Inyeong (Head Coach)

Park “OCN” Hyun (Assistant Coach)