Just like previous updates, the XDefiant June 4th patch notes are bound to contain a wealth of changes affecting various elements of the game.

With attention moving towards the start of Season 1, players continue loading into Ubisoft's free-to-play arena shooter to enjoy some SBMM-free action across a variety of maps and game modes. As the cycle is still in its early stages, the developer intends to make adjustments to maintain balance on the battlefield.

Find the full XDefiant June 4th patch notes in this guide containing all the details on what's changed.

XDefiant June 4th update release time

The XDefiant X account has revealed the June 4th update will go live at 6 AM PT / 2 PM BST / 9 AM ET with downtime lasting for approximately one hour. Once the downtime is complete, the servers should go live once again.

XDefiant June 4th update patch notes

Social

While in a party, we now display the most restrictive Crossplay setting among the party members, as it applies to the whole party. Also fixed an issue where party members with differing Crossplay settings couldn't matchmake.

Fixed an issue with displaying incorrect player names on some Social screens.

Fixed a crash caused by spamming open/close View Party Invites, but who would even do that, calm down.

On consoles, Ubisoft Connect party invites could display as if they were coming from Xbox or PlayStation Network friends. Fixed that, along with some other weird invite-related things.

Miscellaneous

Fixed some missing terrain textures when players joined matches in progress on some maps.

Input-Based Matchmaking setting status now updates correctly after changing it on Xbox.

Fixed a thing on PS5 where people could sneak into places they shouldn't via PS5 Activities.

Security improvements, various.

