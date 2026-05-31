Weibo Gaming part ways with Ape, sign Gotti instead

Weibo Gaming announced the departure of Razaan “Ape” Adiprakasa who will be replaced by PSG Talon and Four Angry Men’s former player Park “Gotti” Geon-Woo. This is Weibo Gaming’s first player change since joining Rainbow Six Siege’s esports scene.

The Indonesian had been part of Weibo Gaming’s team since he joined from Elevate in March 2025. Alongside the Asian super roster, Ape played at the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Six Invitational 2026, and the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Furthermore, he became an APAC champion in Year 10 as Weibo Gaming won the APAC League 2025 Regional Finals.

Ape’s replacement is Gotti who has joined Weibo Gaming from Four Angry Men. So far, the South Korean has featured at three international events in his career, two for PSG Talon (RE:L0:AD and Six Invitational 2025) and one for Four Angry Men (BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City).

In Salt Lake City, Utah, Gotti was Four Angry Men’s best-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.03. His replacement at Four Angry Men hasn’t been revealed yet.

Weibo Gaming’s change is a clear example of the team’s hunger for success. The squad’s 2-3 finish in Salt Lake City wasn’t good enough for them; therefore, a roster change made plenty of sense, especially considering it was the core’s fourth consecutive 2-3 exit from a BLAST R6 Major Swiss Stage after Atlanta, Manchester, and Munich.