Ubisoft reports over 10 million unique active Rainbow Six Siege players in March 2026

November 2025 was a critical time for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. According to Steam Charts, the average number of players on PC for the penultimate month of 2025 was slightly above 30,000. Since then, the tally has been doubled; going from 31,877 in November to 72,777 in March 2026.

Unfortunately, there's no access to the numbers on console, which is the platform of the majority of Rainbow Six Siege players. However, Steam Charts is used to have an overall idea of how the game is performing in terms of active players: if the PC community grows, so should the console community.

There are a couple of events that explain the growth. First, the announcements made during the BLAST R6 Major Munich reignited the fire inside the community; Joshua Mills showcased the importance of listening to the community and announced Ubisoft's new plans to improve the game. He basically brought the community's hopes up.

Slowly but surely, the player numbers increased. However, the big news came during the Six Invitational 2026. The Year 11 Reveal Panel included plenty of information regarding the next four seasons, starting with Operation Silent Hunt. The Solid Snake season has been a success and in two weeks we will head to the second season of the year, Operation System Override.

Although the player numbers have experienced a reduction in the last few weeks, which is something normal as the current season comes to an end, Ubisoft have revealed more good news: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege had over 10 million unique active players in March 2026.

It's also worth noting that the report states that Rainbow Six Siege has "an annual audience growing low double digit and above 30 million unique active players."

Here's what Ubisoft said in their Full Year 2025-26 Earning Figures Report:

"Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege delivered a solid quarter with activity and engagement trends significantly improving sequentially. Session Days remained stable year-on-year while peak DAUs in March increased year-on-year and nearly three times higher than in early November, reaching the 2nd highest level since March 2020. MAUs were clearly above 10 million in March and up double- digit year-on-year, reflecting a meaningful re-engagement of the player base and closing the year with an annual audience growing low double digit and above 30 million unique active players. The Year 11 has been praised by players, showcasing significant community-driven content for the year ahead and reflecting the team’s sustained effort to address player feedback over the recent months."

The news comes just a few days after Esports Charts revealed that the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City had become the most followed Rainbow Six Siege Major to date, with a peak viewership of 246,776 viewers. This is a 125% increase from the peak viewership recorded at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, which was played six months ago.

The growth experienced in the last few weeks can't be denied. Now, it's up to Ubisoft to capitalise on it. Can they keep on improving the Rainbow Six Siege experience or will the bubble burst at some point?

Operation System Override will be released on June 2. Six days later, the first stage of the BLAST R6 2026-27 season will kick off. Then, 22 teams from all around the globe will travel to Paris, France, to take part in the Esports World Cup 2026.