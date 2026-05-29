Team Secret's Year 10 will go down the history books for multiple reasons, mainly because not many had expected the European mix to steal the international show the way they did.

Although their season wasn't outstanding in their home region, the team took their chances on the international stage after winning the Esports World Cup 2025 in unbeaten fashion as well as reaching the Six Invitational 2026 grand final.

In terms of competition prize pool, Team Secret's Rainbow Six Siege lineup secured USD$1.3M across their performances at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Esports World Cup 2025, the Six Invitational 2026, and other regional tournaments. If that wasn't enough, the team's victory in Riyadh also meant that:

Team Secret's 1,000 EWC Points from their victory in Rainbow Six Siege's edition allowed the esports organisation to claim USD$300,000 from the EWC 2025 Club Championship standings.

from the EWC 2025 Club Championship standings. Team Secret would be directly invited to Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2026, granting the esports organisation at least an extra USD$10,000 .

. Realistically, their win in Riyadh potentially improved their status in the process to be accepted in the EWC 2026 Club Program, where all teams involved are "eligible for a performance-based six-figure payout."

Let's also not forget about how much strong performances on the international stage encourage fans to acquire the team's R6 Share items. All in all, Year 10 was a great one for Team Secret.

Unfortunately, Team Secret's Year 11 hasn't started the same way. After the departures of Marc "jume" Steinmann and Adrian "Adrian" Tryka after the Six Invitational 2026 as well as the departure of Lucas "Savage" Alves, only two players remain from the team's Year 10 lineup. Still, Team Secret's super roster affected the Rainbow Six Siege esports ecosystem once more.

Team Secret's great results at the Esports World Cup 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026 saw all of their players putting together a big bunch of ENC Points, a metric that the Esports Nations Cup created to award nations with direct invites to Rainbow Six Siege's ENC 2026.

Both Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani and Lucas "Savage" Alves gathered 4,880 ENC Points each. Wildcard's Adrian placed slightly above with 4,975 ENC Points, while Noah "Noa" Urwitz, with 5,180, and jume, with 5,815, complete the list.

These tallies clearly affected the invitation process as all nations with a combined amount of 5,030 ENC Points or more ended up qualifying for the main event. Given that all Year 10 Team Secret players secured at least 4,880 ENC Points each, both Noa and jume were enough for Sweden and Germany, respectively, whilst Mowwwgli, Savage, and Adrian just needed a second player with ENC Points to qualify their nations to the Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The most obvious cases of this are Portugal and Poland, who finished in 11th and 12th place; the last two spots awarded with direct invites. Fortunately for them, both teams had players who had also secured points in their own way; Project Zero's Six Invitational 2026 qualification and Top 16 finish under Team Heretics saw Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak (Poland) and Daniel "Flexy" Esmail (Portugal) grabbing 150 ENC Points each.

In Portugal's case, that was just enough to finish in 12th place ahead of Türkiye, who finished in 13th place with 4,090 ENC Points thanks to Fatih "Solotov" Türker's season with Team Falcons. Meanwhile, Poland are in a slightly better position as they also counted with Adam "nudl" Hryceniak's 95 ENC Points for playing under Wolves Esports in Year 10.

Continuing with this, it's worth mentioning that, right below Türkiye, Singapore sits on 14th place. Curiously enough, Team Secret eliminated Weibo Gaming from the Esports World Cup 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026. Additionally, the European mix eliminated Team Falcons from the Six Invitational 2026. If these eliminations hadn't happened, Team Secret would have gathered less ENC Points; which would have ended in Türkiye securing a direct invite while also giving Singapore a stronger shot at it too.

Team Secret's impact in the shaping of the Esports Nations Cup 2026 can't be ignored. After a season fighting for and winning international trophies, Team Secret are now back on the drawing board. It's a matter of time to see if they can bounce back.