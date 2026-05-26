Team Secret announced CTZN and Nafe departures

Team Secret announced the departures of Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Nathan "Nafe" Sharp from their Rainbow Six Siege lineup. The British duo had officially joined the team in March 2026 to replace Marc "jume" Steinmann and Adrian "Adrian" Tryka, who signed for Team Falcons and Wildcard, respectively.

Year 10 was Team Secret's best year in Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem. The team won the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup 2025 and reached the grand final of the Six Invitational 2026. Unfortunately, following jume and Adrian's departure, the team couldn't find a way to keep the positive results going.

Both CTZN and Nafe joined Team Secret as their alternatives after various years in North America's top flight. Since March 2025, both players competed together for DarkZero Esports. However, the year was a negative one for DarkZero Esports as they only qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025. Shortly after, they missed out on both the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026.

At the time of writing, CTZN and Nafe's futures haven't been revealed yet; however, given their experience in the circuit, they should find a new destination in the near future. It's worth noting that both players have been confirmed as part of the United Kingdom's team at the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026.