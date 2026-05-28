Although the Esports Nations Cup 2026 is still six months away, recent updates regarding the competition have already put the tournament on the spotlight.

On May 25, 2026, the Esports Nations Cup announced the 12 invited countries that will take part in Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026. Ten more countries will be revealed this week in the upcoming regional qualifiers, with the final two spots being Wildcard slots.

In this article we will talk about Asia's Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026 qualifier. Here's everything you need to know about it:

Format

Asia's Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026 qualifier will use a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. As the tournament only includes 12 nations, we will see four teams getting default wins in the first round.

Dates

Asia's Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026 qualifier will be played between May 29 and May 31. You will be able to follow the tournament's bracket here.

Nations

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Asia's Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026 will include 12 nations. These include:

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Hong Kong

Singapore

Taiwan

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Turkmenistan

Mongolia

Brunei

With the two best nations qualifying for the main event, Japan and South Korea are the main favourites to reach Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026. In Japan's case, the team includes four CAG Osaka players, with Taichi "DD" Shintani being the nation's coach, as well as players from SCARZ and KINOTROPE gaming.

Meanwhile, South Korea's lineup includes three BNK FEARX members as well as three ex-PSG Talon players and the current Four Angry Men player Park "Gotti" Geon-Woo. All in all, these are the two most experienced nations in the qualifier; and, therefore, the favoUrites to clinch the region's two ENC 2026 spots.

However, nations like Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, or Hong Kong could upset the two main favourites.

At the time of writing, two Asian countries in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia have already been confirmed in Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026. It's also worth noting that Australia and New Zealand also received direct invites, mainly thanks to ENTERPRISE Esports and Weibo Gaming's performances in Year 10 and Year 11.