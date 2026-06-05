Shifters sign Nafe from Team Secret

Shifters have signed Nathan "Nafe" Sharp from Team Secret to replace Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud. Although the Swiss esports organization has yet to unveil the roster move, the transfer has already been confirmed in Ubisoft and BLAST's official website.

Earlier this year, Nafe put to an end to his stay in DarkZero Esports by signing for Team Secret. Unfortunately for the British player, his return to Europe and MENA's top flight wasn't prolific as Team Secret finished in sixth place in Europe and MENA's Kickoff. After nine maps played, Nafe averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.88.

Meanwhile, Shifters finished Europe and MENA's Kickoff in fifth place after a 2-1 defeat against the eventual BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City semifinalists Twisted Minds. With this transfer, Shifters hope to reach international heights again, especially now that the Europe and MENA League 2026 has five spots to compete at the Esports World Cup 2026.