Rainbow Six Siege's new season, Operation System Override, is being released tomorrow, June 2, 2026. To make it easier for people to not miss out on season's launch, Ubisoft released some information about Operation System Override's maintenance.

The maintenance to deploye Rainbow Six Siege's Operation System Override will begin on June 2 at 9 AM EDT and 1 PM UTC. After the maintenance is completed, players will be able to download Operation System Override, which will be the second season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11. The downtime is expected to be 60 minutes.

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation System Override is one of the longest-awaited seasons. Including a Dokkaebi Remaster, a new map (Calypso Casino) as well as operator balancing tweaks, Operation System Override is a breath of fresh air. However, those aren't the community's most-awaited features... instead, we expect Ranked 3.0 to steal the show.

It's fair to say the Rainbow Six Siege community has always disliked Ranked 2.0. The Hidden MMR system would make it unclear for players to understand why they would play against certain players. The lack of transparency would frustrate the community. Finally, after years of confusion, Ranked 2.0 is closing its doors. It's time to welcome Ranked 3.0 which promises better and fairer lobbies. Only time will tell!

Finally, Operation System Override is also bringing time-limited game modes and exclusive bundles that will surely excite the Rainbow Six Siege community.