The Esports Nations Cup 2026 has created an opportunity for many players who had already put to an end their Rainbow Six Siege career, especially those in countries with a small pool of players and coaches.

After having a look at the countries involved in the Esports Nations Cup 2026 and the upcoming regional qualifiers, here's a look at the most surprising returns.

Pascal "cryn" Alouane

The German player played for multiple teams in Europe between early 2018 and late 2024, including Rogue, KOI, Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Chaos, among others.

Although he played internationally for G2 Esports, Rogue, and KOI, his best results came for the latter two. In August 2022, on home soil, the German player won the Six Berlin Major. Some months later, the European mix, under KOI's colors, reached the Six Invitational 2023 Top 6.

Although he was already pretty big back when he was a professional player, the German is now a bodybuilder. Certainly an interesting career shift... but he's now back!

Szymon "Saves" Kamieniak

The Polish player mainly represented Natus Vincere in his Rainbow Six Siege career, which went from 2017 to late 2022. He also competed for other well-known teams such as MNM Gaming and Team Secret.

His best result as a professional player was winning the PL Finals Season 10 for Natus Vincere in Tokoname, Japan. Other than that, he featured in two Six Invitational editions as well as the Six Mexico Major.

Georgi "GorgoNa" Stoyanov

Similar to Saves, GorgoNa's career was a combination of professional games in Europe's top flight and matches in UKIN's regional divisions. The Bulgarian player competed for teams such as Cowana Gaming and Heroic. His only international appearance was at the Six Charlotte Major.

It's worth highlighting that GorgoNa played for Norway in the Nordic Showdown 2021, which also involved Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. The tournament involved players such as Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen, Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli, William "Spoit" Löfstedt, Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten, or Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen.

Leon "neLo" Pesić

A former teammate of the previously mentioned Saves, neLo mainly represented MNM Gaming and Natus Vincere throughout his professional career. He won the PL Season 10 Finals played in Tokoname, Japan. Most of his international appearances happened while playing for the marshmallows, representing them at two Six Invitationals and multiple Six Majors and BLAST R6 Majors. The Croatian player retired two years ago after a brief path alongside WYLDE.

Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen

The Finn made his professional debut for ENCE and a year and a half later joined G2 Esports, where he played most of his professional career. Although he featured in multiple international events for Heroic, UUNO's best results came for G2 Esports, reaching the Top 8 at the Six Invitational 2020 and the Top 4 at the Six Invitational 2024. He also reached the semifinals at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and won the European League 2020 Finals.

It's also worth mentioning that he has already represented Finland before. He was part of the Finn roster that took part in the Nordic Showdown 2021, finishing in third place.

Davide "FoxA" Bucci

The Canadian player is now known for his duties on the analyst desk of North America and top flight international events. However, before that, FoxA had become one of Canada's best players.

Most of his career happened in the same team, but, for different reasons, the roster changed homes multiple times. From beastcoast, to Cloud9, Team Reciprocity, and Oxygen Esports, the Canadian became one of the most experinced players in the region. His last appearance as a player came in ELEMENT THREE in July 2024.

Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez

Alongside Canada, Mexico is the main favorite to take one of the two spots given in North America's regional qualifier. Logically, the Six Invitational 2022 champion and former TSM, Evil Geniuses, and Soniqs player, among others, Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez, had to be part of the team.

Geometrics is an icon in Mexico. He's one of the best esports figures in the country; therefore, having his support and knowledge will likely elevate the country's potential. However, his lack of play in recent times could be an issue, despite playing alongside most of the players who represented Team Cruelty recently in North America's top flight.

Richard "blk" Rodríguez

Once uppon a time, Paraguay had an outstanding talented Rainbow Six Siege gem. He signed his first contract for Malvinas Gaming when he was still an underaged player. He joined his teammates as soon as he turned eighteen. He was respected and feared by Brazilian players and fans. He stole the show in his first Copa Elite Six, producing the best SiegeGG rating despite playing against teams of the caliber of FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, and MIBR.

After playing for Malvinas Gaming and Furious Gaming, he joined the Knights, with whom he made his international debut at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. He technically was Atlanta's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30 in 3 maps against DarkZero Esports and FURY, finishing with a K-D of 36-28 (+8) and an absurd entry balance of 12-1 (+11).

Individually, he was brilliant. However, Atlanta was his last appearance. The Paraguayan disappeared; unfortunately, he couldn't break in Brazil's top flight. He's now back representing Paraguay.

Jake "Virtue" Grannan

The Six Invitational 2023 champion and former G2 Esports and Fnatic player is one of Rainbow Six Siege's most notable players. He's APAC's most successful player in the game's history. However, after brief stays in Team Secret and Shifters, the Australian decided to retire. He's now back as a reserve. However, given his experience, if Virtue proves he still has it, he could definitely break in the roster.

Reinaldo "Tolji" Gilbert

The Indonesian player represented Gaimin Gladiators and Elevate during his career, playing in multiple international events such as the Six Berlin Major and the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. He retired in early 2024 after a brief stay in the orgless mix Sea All Star.

Cheng "Jrdn" Jordan

Jrdn is back over four years after his last professional appearance for Invictus Gaming. The Singaporean player competed for esports powerhouses including Aerowolf, Giants Gaming, and the previously mentioned Invictus Gaming. He featured in multiple international events, including two editions of the Six Invitational and multiple Six Majors.

Jay "Asphy" Wan

Asphy's career as a professional player was brief; yet intense. He played for Bleed Esports for a season and a half, featuring in three international events: the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, and the Six Invitational 2024.

After two years with no news about him, the Singaporean is back to fight for a spot at the Esports Nations Cup 2026.