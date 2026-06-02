Earlier today, Ubisoft released Operation System Override to Rainbow Six Siege. The new season brought Ranked 3.0, Dokkaebi's remaster, Calypso Casino, a new assault rifle, operator balancing changes, amid other exciting changes.

Unfortunately, the first day has been a bit of a mess. Some players reported issues with Ranked 3.0 lobbies. Some others had to play in 2v5 lobbies in their first placement games. In short, there has been a mix of situations that have made this exciting day feel a bit sloppy.

However, it was more than just the new updates. With the new season, Ubisoft also brought back to Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store two of the game's rarest skins, the Onami and the Aki No Tsuru weapon skins.

Re-releasing the Onami and the Aki No Tsuru so logically has two potential reactions from Rainbow Six Siege's players: those who already had them and those who hadn't.

To the first, the re-release of the Onami and Aki No Tsuru skins means unexpectedly losing thousands of R6 Credits, as these were some of the most expensive items in Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace.

Then, you have the ones who didn't have the skins. Those players will be able to get two of the rarest skins in the game for just a couple of thousand R6 Credits; the equivalent of approximately USD$20.

So far, many players have already complained on social media. Logically, those players who didn't have the skins before today have a golden opportunity to buy the gun skins now and maybe sell them in the Marketplace in a few years time. However, with so many people buying the skins now, and with the possibility of these making a return in the future, who knows if this is the right way to look at it.

If you have the opportunity to purchase these skins, go for them! The Onami is one of our favorite weapon skins so having the opportunity to own it now is a train you shouldn't miss.