Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup 2026: Everything you need to know

Including over 20 esports titles, a combined prize pool of USD$70M and a Club Partnership Program worth over USD$20M supporting the operations of 40 teams, the Esports World Cup is a cornerstone in the esports industry.

It’s hard to escape the Esports World Cup and Rainbow Six Siege is no exception. Ubisoft’s FPS has been a part of the event since its start; in fact, Rainbow Six Siege had also been part of the Esports World Cup predecessor, Gamers8.

Since its first edition in 2024, the Esports World Cup has become one of the players’ favorite tournaments of the year. Its size, importancy, and impact in the scene are undeniable.

If the Esports World Cup wasn’t big enough in Rainbow Six Siege already, the tournament has taken some important steps in the latest months to become an even more impactful competition in the game’s esports ecosystem.

Teams involved will compete for the second-biggest prize pool of the year, only behind the Six Invitational’s iconic USD$3M. Additionally, for the first time ever, the winner of the Esports World Cup 2026 will qualify for the Six Invitational 2027.

Due to the tournament’s caliber and its importance towards the Six Invitational race, fans can’t ignore the Esports World Cup anymore. Therefore, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming edition, the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup 2026.

Note: Very limited information has been released about the Esports World Cup 2026. Most of the information in this article has been taken from the Esports World Cup official website . This article includes all the information that has been unveiled so far.

Teams

The Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup 2026 will include 22 teams. It will be the largest international event of Rainbow Six Siege since the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta (Nov. 2023), which included 24 teams.

So far, the only confirmed team to compete in Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports World Cup 2026 is Team Secret. The European lineup has been invited to the tournament as they are the defending champions.

Here’s how the remaining 21 spots have been distributed across the Rainbow Six Siege esports ecosystem:

Europe and MENA League 2026 Stage 1 : 4 spots

: 4 spots North America League 2026 Stage 1 : 4 spots

: 4 spots South America League 2026 Stage 1 : 4 spots

: 4 spots APAC League 2026 Stage 1 : 4 spots

: 4 spots CN League 2026 Stage 1 : 4 spots

: 4 spots Defending champions : Team Secret

: Team Secret MENA: 1 spot

It’s still unclear how MENA will determine their representative. At the time of writing, it seems like MENA will hold a regional qualifier, with the winner representing the region.

It’s also unclear how APAC will determine their representatives. Although it will likely be two teams from Asia, one from APAC North, and one from Oceania, there’s also the possibility of holding a LAN qualifier involving the three regions.

Format

The format of the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup 2026 hasn’t been unveiled yet. It’s also difficult to predict what format will be used, given that this is the first time that more than 16 teams will take part in the tournament.

In 2024 and 2025, the 16 teams in the tournament were split into two groups of eight rosters each. Each group would consist of a double-elimination bracket; upper bracket games would be BO1 while lower bracket games would be BO3. Finally, all playoff games would be BO3 except for the grand final, which would be a BO5 match.

In 2026, with six extra teams in the mix, the format will have to be reshaped. Considering that 22 can’t be divided by three, and given that two groups of 12 rosters would be too much, we expect the Esports World Cup to use a similar formula to the one seen in BLAST R6 Majors.

In previous editions of the Esports World Cup, both fans and players have criticised the tournament’s format, arguing that the group stage, including multiple BO1 games, wasn’t competitive enough. With the Esports World Cup 2026 offering a Six Invitational spot, we hope the length of the tournament is extended to fit all matches required without affecting competitive integrity.

Dates

According to the Esports World Cup’s official blog post, Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports World Cup 2026 will be played between August 11 and August 14.

It’s unclear if the tournament will only be played between those dates or if that’s just when the venue will be open to fans. We hope it’s the latter, as a 22-team tournament can’t be run in just four days.

Location

As announced on May 20, 2026, the Esports World Cup 2026 will officially take place in Paris, France.

The French capital is a special place for the Rainbow Six Siege community. In February 2026, the City of Love hosted the Six Invitational 2026. Only six months later, Paris will host another S Tier competition of Rainbow Six Siege.

The venue for the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup 2026 hasn’t been revealed yet. We will update this article as soon as more information is released.