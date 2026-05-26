Rainbow Six Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026: Japan

The Esports Nations Cup announced on May 25 the 12 invited nation to its very first Rainbow Six Siege edition, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026.

Including Brazil, France, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Indonesia, the People's Republic of China, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, and Portugal, ten more nations will be revealed later this week during the regional qualifiers.

In this article we will talk about Japan. Whilst the Asian country hasn't secured its presence in Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026 yet, it's the main favorite alongside South Korea and Thailand to qualify through Asia's regional bracket.

Here's a look at the players chosen to represent Japan, with their debut coming on May 29:

Reon "Anitun" Sakai (CAG Osaka)

Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi (CAG Osaka)

Ryuya "Chibisu" Hamasita (CAG Osaka)

Riku "Rec" Katou (SCARZ)

Yuuya "Aokayu" Okazaki (KINOTROPE gaming)

Aoi "Wqsyo1" Tanigawa (SCARZ)

Taiyo "Ayagator" Hirayama (KINOTROPE gaming)

Taichi "DD" Shintani (CAG Osaka)

Japan's main roster includes three CAG Osaka players, as well as two players from SCARZ and KINOTROPE gaming each. Moreover, CAG Osaka's player and former coach DD has been named as Japan's coach.

Here's a more detailed look at each player that shapes Japan's starting five:

Reon "Anitun" Sakai (CAG Osaka)

The first of the three CAG Osaka players on this list is Anitun. He's likely to play as Japan's IGL and flex. The Japanese is a very versatile player who can adapt his playstyle to the team's needs; a quality that could really improve the team's hopes of success at the Esports Nations Cup 2026.

In the last year, Anitun has averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.99. He has mainly played Blackbeard and Warden. He's one of the most experienced players in the country; therefore, having his knowledge and leadership in the team is a factor that not many nations in the region will possess.

Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi (CAG Osaka)

CAG Osaka's ShuReap is the most talented player in terms of individual mechanics. He will certainly be Japan's main entry fragger.

In the last year, ShuReap has averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.12. More recently, the Japanese player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 in APAC North's Kickoff. In his last 62 tracked maps, the Japanese has produced an entry balance of 606-492 (+114), a K-D of 126-100 (+26) and a KPR of 0.90. He's one of the most efficient yet aggressive players in the region.

Ryuya "Chibisu" Hamasita (CAG Osaka)

CAG Osaka's Chibisu isn't far behind ShuReap, though. The Japanese averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 in CAG Osaka's last 62 tracked maps. He will likely be Japan's second entry fragger. He's slightly more versatile than ShuReap.

Chibisu has started Year 11 very positively with an overall SiegeGG rating of 1.27 in APAC North's Kickoff. He secured a K-D of 98-58 (+40) and a KPR of 0.98 throughout his nine maps in the tournament.

Riku "Rec" Katou (SCARZ)

The first non-CAG Osaka player on the list is the SCARZ player Rec. He's another mechanically gifted player, like most of Japan's players out there. However, he will likely play in a less-aggressive role, given he's going to share the team with Anitun and ShuReap. We expect Rec to play as a versatile flex.

In the last year, Rec has averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.99 throughout 42 tracked maps. Although SCARZ's recent results have taken a nosedive, Rec has plenty of experience in Japan as well as internationally for SCARZ.

Yuuya "Aokayu" Okazaki (KINOTROPE gaming)

Finally, Aokayu will be Japan's main support. He's the least known name on this list, at least for the international viewer. However, Aokayu has been playing in Japan's ecosystem for over five years now; he even competed at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen for Varrel, a team that managed to take down Team Bliss.

Aokayu was one of the best players in APAC North's Kickoff with a SiegeGG rating of 1.05. He was the best support in the league, only behind the Brazilian Kaique "Faallz" Moreira.

If we look at other supports from Japan, it makes sense to bring Aokayu. With DD being Japan's coach, the best names to fill the role in Japan were Aokayu and SCARZ's Souma "FishLike" Kitamura, a player who's also very versatile when it comes to using shields. With Anitun having that strength already, maybe FishLike's shields weren't as needed as someone else could think.

Projected Japan's final position at the Esports Nations Cup 2026

Before talking about Japan's potential final position at the Esports Nations Cup 2026, we must highlight that the nation's presence in the tournament hasn't been secured yet. However, given their superiority above the rest of nations involved in Asia's qualifier, we expect Japan to comfortably qualify for the main event.

Japan has some virtues that other nations don't. First and most importantly, the core of this nation comes from the very same team; CAG Osaka. Three of their players as well as the coach are Cyclops. This makes it easier to understand strategies and adapt other players to a newer system.

Then, it's also important to mention work ethic. Japanese teams have a similar work ethic, especially the top rosters in APAC North.

Japan's lineup seems balanced, with plenty of experience, and versatile players. It definitely feels like the team's project is rock-solid, especially in terms of chemistry, roles, understanding, and work ethic. Whilst APAC countries struggle on the international stage, this could be Japan's time to shine. If the nation qualifies for the Esports Nations Cup 2026, we expect them to reach the tournament's quarterfinals. Alongside other nations like Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Australia, or the People's Republic of China, Japan has a strong shot at reaching the semifinals, joining the championship contenders Brazil, the United States of America, and France.