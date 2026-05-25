The Esports Nations Cup has unveiled the 12 nations that have received a direct invite to take part in the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026.

The 12 nations that have received direct invites are:

Brazil

Great Britain

France

United States of America

Sweden

Indonesia

People's Republic of China

Australia

Germany

New Zealand

Poland

Portugal

The criteria used to invite these 12 nations is the ENC Ranking system. Each player contributes to its nation with a certain tally of points, which are given based on their performances at the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Six Invitational 2026, the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City as well as regional top divisions.

Each nation has been able to field a maximum of seven players. Here's a look at how the national rosters look like at the time of writing:

Brazil : VITAKING (FaZe Clan), Paluh (Fluxo W7M), handyy (FaZe Clan), Kheyze (Team Liquid Alienware), Cyber (FaZe Clan), Loira (FURIA), Jv92 (Team Liquid Alienware)

: VITAKING (FaZe Clan), Paluh (Fluxo W7M), handyy (FaZe Clan), Kheyze (Team Liquid Alienware), Cyber (FaZe Clan), Loira (FURIA), Jv92 (Team Liquid Alienware) France : LikEfac (Team Falcons), BriD (Team Falcons), Shaiiko (G2 Esports), BlaZ (Shifters), Mowwwgli (Team Secret), bbySharKK (Wildcard), SkyZs (Virtus.pro)

: LikEfac (Team Falcons), BriD (Team Falcons), Shaiiko (G2 Esports), BlaZ (Shifters), Mowwwgli (Team Secret), bbySharKK (Wildcard), SkyZs (Virtus.pro) United States of America : Gunnar (M80), Gaveni (M80), Stompn (G2 Esports), Ambi (Shopify Rebellion), Fultz (DarkZero Esports), Bae (Wildcard), njr (DarkZero Esports)

: Gunnar (M80), Gaveni (M80), Stompn (G2 Esports), Ambi (Shopify Rebellion), Fultz (DarkZero Esports), Bae (Wildcard), njr (DarkZero Esports) Great Britain : Doki (G2 Esports), CTZN (Team Secret), Nafe (Team Secret), Wizard (Fnatic), Yuzus (Team Falcons)

: Doki (G2 Esports), CTZN (Team Secret), Nafe (Team Secret), Wizard (Fnatic), Yuzus (Team Falcons) Sweden : Noa (Team Secret), Spoit (Shopify Rebellion), tre1ko, Elizaard, Shmari, Lurifax, KaneB

: Noa (Team Secret), Spoit (Shopify Rebellion), tre1ko, Elizaard, Shmari, Lurifax, KaneB Indonesia : Hovenherst (Weibo Gaming), Ape (Weibo Gaming), Elang, Tolji, Rixx, Griv, Sunan (Weibo Gaming)

: Hovenherst (Weibo Gaming), Ape (Weibo Gaming), Elang, Tolji, Rixx, Griv, Sunan (Weibo Gaming) People's Republic of China : Reeps96 (Weibo Gaming), SoloMID (All Gamers), MoonL1ght (All Gamers), YaZ (All Gamers), OnJuly (EDward Gaming), Txonly (Four Angry Men)

: Reeps96 (Weibo Gaming), SoloMID (All Gamers), MoonL1ght (All Gamers), YaZ (All Gamers), OnJuly (EDward Gaming), Txonly (Four Angry Men) Australia : Brendo (ENTERPRISE Esports), Jigsaw (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kyro (ENTERPRISE Esports), Relaes (Chiefs ESC), Playxr (Chiefs ESC), Wettables (Barbie Boys), Virtue

: Brendo (ENTERPRISE Esports), Jigsaw (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kyro (ENTERPRISE Esports), Relaes (Chiefs ESC), Playxr (Chiefs ESC), Wettables (Barbie Boys), Virtue Germany : Jume (Team Falcons), Hungry, cryn, Korey, Jay, Nono, Bio

: Jume (Team Falcons), Hungry, cryn, Korey, Jay, Nono, Bio New Zealand : Terd (Weibo Gaming), Tuhan (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kqrma (Kqarma esports), Machine (Rock LFO), Japer, Campo

: Terd (Weibo Gaming), Tuhan (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kqrma (Kqarma esports), Machine (Rock LFO), Japer, Campo Poland : Adrian (Wildcard), Gruby (byłaś iluzja), PingWIN (Project 69), Vexiiss (Fans of Attics) nudl, Saves, d.exir

: Adrian (Wildcard), Gruby (byłaś iluzja), PingWIN (Project 69), Vexiiss (Fans of Attics) nudl, Saves, d.exir Portugal: Savage, Flexy, Tridly, TomHates, Enshiiaz, tnqz, Thuunder