Rainbow Six Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026: France

France has been confirmed as one of the twelve invited nations to compete in Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026, set to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026.

France's squad includes seven players and one head coach. It involves six esports organizations, including Team Falcons, G2 Esports, Wildcard, Shifters, Team Secret, and Virtus.pro.

Here's a look at the confirmed names and a prediction of how the team will likely shape at the Esports Nations Cup 2026:

Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani (Main entry)

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu (Second entry)

Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas (Flex and support)

Théo "LikEfac" Mariano (IGL)

Loïc "BriD" Chongthep (Main support)

Samy "Stooflex" Smail (Head coach)

Additionally, France's bench will include Wildcard's Joan "bbySharKK" Benito and Virtus.pro's Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski. Logically, with bbySharKK currently playing in North America, it makes sense to see the Frenchman being in the bench. Meanwhile, SkyZs has just started making his first international steps and is the least-experienced of the seven players chosen.

Here's a better description of each of the five players that are expected to play in Riyadh in November 2026:

Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani (Team Secret)

Team Secret's Mowwwgli is expected to be France's main entry. Although his numbers during Kickoff were far from being decent (SiegeGG rating of 0.88 and an entry balance of 13-13 (+0)) some bad performances just after the team lost Marc "jume" Steinmann and Adrian "Adrian" Tryka shouldn't block everything he did for Team Secret in previous months.

This being said, it will be interesting to see how the next months can impact his position in France's roster. With bbySharKK also being in the mix, if Team Secret can't bounce back, we could see a change in the starting lineup. After all, the Wildcard player is also very active in entry duels, and with LikEfac and Shaiiko also having great entry balances, tweaks could be made.

Here's a look at the entry balances of Shaiiko, LikEfac, bbySharKK, and Mowwwgli in the last year:

Shaiiko: 166-114 (+52)

LikEfac: 180-142 (+38)

Mowwwgli: 163-145 (+18)

bbySharKK: 119-109 (+10)

It's worth noting that Shaiiko and LikEfac have averaged the third-best and seventh-best entry differences in the last year.

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu (G2 Esports)

G2 Esports' Shaiiko couldn't be left out. The French goat has been highly consistent in the last few years and, although he now plays for G2 Esports, the Frenchman has great chemistry with his former teammates BriD, LikEfac, and Stooflex. They perfectly know how each other works and it shouldn't be a problem to make the roster work perfectly since the very beginning.

As mentioned above, Shaiiko is a very aggressive player. He brings individual quality and experience. Additionally, despite his recent move to G2 Esports, the Frenchman has managed to keep delivering great performances. He averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 in the last year, a number that takes into account 106 maps.

Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas (Shifters)

BlaZ's two-season stay at G2 Esports was put to an end earlier this year, following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026. Despite the harsh news, he found himself a new home quickly in Shifters. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.24 in nine maps played, he was one of the best players in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff.

BlaZ brings versatility and adaptability to France. He's a player that can compete in a wide range of roles. His international and regional experience is also long, meaning he won't have issues to adapt to different working methodologies, although he had never played alongside his new French teammates.

Théo "LikEfac" Mariano (Team Falcons)

LikEfac is France's voice. He has been a vital part of Team BDS and Team Falcons since his professional debut with the French-majority core. He's simply a leader in France's community; there's no one better for the IGL role.

LikEfac is also a very consistent and disciplined player. He's great in other fields and can be used in different roles depending on the moment of the game. His voice is the most heard in the server and his in-game knowledge surely makes a difference, but he can also steal the show from time to time. It's a crucial aspect to consider in today's IGL figure.

Loïc "BriD" Chongthep (Team Falcons)

Last but not least, BriD completes France's team. The Frenchman is one of the best and most-experienced supports in the world. Although he's not the one who gets the kills regularly, he's highly reliable when it comes to clutches and supporting tasks. He's also the best planter in the world as he has completed 104 plants in the last year.

Projected France's final position at the Esports Nations Cup 2026

France's individual quality can't be denied. Including Shaiiko, LikEfac, and BriD, a trio of players who have won a Major and an Esports World Cup as well as achieving multiple international grand finals and gathering various regional honors, France's title hopes are really high. The nation's core is well-experienced and knows exactly how each player works. Stooflex, their national coach, has also worked with them for years. They know their strengths and weaknesses; it all will probably fall to how the remaining two players adapt to France's system.

All in all, considering team chemistry, individual talent, and experience, France should comfortably reach a Top 4 finish at the Esports Nations Cup, with Brazil and the United States being their most prominent rivals.