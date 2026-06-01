Rainbow Six Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026: All confirmed countries and teams

Although the Esports Nations Cup 2026 will be played in November 2026 we already know 19 of the 20 teams that will take part in the competition, which will be the first top flight international event involving countries in Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem.

While no official dates have been revealed yet, the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026 will be played shortly after the BLAST R6 Major Osaka (which will take place in Osaka, Japan, between November 7 and November 15). Therefore, November will be packed with Rainbow Six Siege esports action.

In this article we have a listed the confirmed nations as well as their rosters:

Countries confirmed in Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026

Here are all of the countries that will take part in Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026:

Brazil : VITAKING (FaZe Clan), Paluh (Fluxo W7M), handyy (FaZe Clan), Kheyze (Team Liquid Alienware), Cyber (FaZe Clan), Loira (FURIA), Jv92 (Team Liquid Alienware)

: VITAKING (FaZe Clan), Paluh (Fluxo W7M), handyy (FaZe Clan), Kheyze (Team Liquid Alienware), Cyber (FaZe Clan), Loira (FURIA), Jv92 (Team Liquid Alienware) France : LikEfac (Team Falcons), BriD (Team Falcons), Shaiiko (G2 Esports), BlaZ (Shifters), Mowwwgli (Team Secret), bbySharKK (Wildcard), SkyZs (Virtus.pro)

: LikEfac (Team Falcons), BriD (Team Falcons), Shaiiko (G2 Esports), BlaZ (Shifters), Mowwwgli (Team Secret), bbySharKK (Wildcard), SkyZs (Virtus.pro) United States of America : Gunnar (M80), Gaveni (M80), Stompn (G2 Esports), Ambi (Shopify Rebellion), Fultz (DarkZero Esports), Bae (Wildcard), njr (DarkZero Esports)

: Gunnar (M80), Gaveni (M80), Stompn (G2 Esports), Ambi (Shopify Rebellion), Fultz (DarkZero Esports), Bae (Wildcard), njr (DarkZero Esports) Great Britain : Doki (G2 Esports), CTZN (Team Secret), Nafe (Team Secret), Wizard (Fnatic), Yuzus (Team Falcons)

: Doki (G2 Esports), CTZN (Team Secret), Nafe (Team Secret), Wizard (Fnatic), Yuzus (Team Falcons) Sweden : Noa (Team Secret), Spoit (Shopify Rebellion), tre1ko, Elizaard, Shmari, Lurifax, KaneB

: Noa (Team Secret), Spoit (Shopify Rebellion), tre1ko, Elizaard, Shmari, Lurifax, KaneB Indonesia : Hovenherst (Weibo Gaming), Ape (Weibo Gaming), Elang, Tolji, Rixx, Griv, Sunan (Weibo Gaming)

: Hovenherst (Weibo Gaming), Ape (Weibo Gaming), Elang, Tolji, Rixx, Griv, Sunan (Weibo Gaming) People's Republic of China : Reeps96 (Weibo Gaming), SoloMID (All Gamers), MoonL1ght (All Gamers), YaZ (All Gamers), OnJuly (EDward Gaming), Txonly (Four Angry Men)

: Reeps96 (Weibo Gaming), SoloMID (All Gamers), MoonL1ght (All Gamers), YaZ (All Gamers), OnJuly (EDward Gaming), Txonly (Four Angry Men) Australia : Brendo (ENTERPRISE Esports), Jigsaw (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kyro (ENTERPRISE Esports), Relaes (Chiefs ESC), Playxr (Chiefs ESC), Wettables (Barbie Boys), Virtue

: Brendo (ENTERPRISE Esports), Jigsaw (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kyro (ENTERPRISE Esports), Relaes (Chiefs ESC), Playxr (Chiefs ESC), Wettables (Barbie Boys), Virtue Germany : Jume (Team Falcons), Hungry, cryn, Korey, Jay, Nono, Bio

: Jume (Team Falcons), Hungry, cryn, Korey, Jay, Nono, Bio New Zealand : Terd (Weibo Gaming), Tuhan (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kqrma (Kqarma esports), Machine (Rock LFO), Japer, Campo

: Terd (Weibo Gaming), Tuhan (ENTERPRISE Esports), Kqrma (Kqarma esports), Machine (Rock LFO), Japer, Campo Poland : Adrian (Wildcard), Gruby (byłaś iluzja), PingWIN (Project 69), Vexiiss (Fans of Attics) nudl, Saves, d.exir

: Adrian (Wildcard), Gruby (byłaś iluzja), PingWIN (Project 69), Vexiiss (Fans of Attics) nudl, Saves, d.exir Portugal : Savage, Flexy, Tridly, TomHates, Enshiiaz, tnqz, Thuunder

: Savage, Flexy, Tridly, TomHates, Enshiiaz, tnqz, Thuunder Thailand : Scatman (Soul's Heart Esports), Lycolis (Team Orchid), BGMan (Team Orchid), i9 (Soul's Heart Esports), KrtiJ (Team Orchid), DCH (Soul's Heart Esports), Darkk (FURY)

: Scatman (Soul's Heart Esports), Lycolis (Team Orchid), BGMan (Team Orchid), i9 (Soul's Heart Esports), KrtiJ (Team Orchid), DCH (Soul's Heart Esports), Darkk (FURY) Japan : Anitun (CAG Osaka), ShuReap (CAG Osaka), Chibisu (CAG Osaka), Rec (SCARZ), Aokayu (KINOTROPE gaming), Wqsyo1 (SCARZ), Ayagator (KINOTROPE gaming)

: Anitun (CAG Osaka), ShuReap (CAG Osaka), Chibisu (CAG Osaka), Rec (SCARZ), Aokayu (KINOTROPE gaming), Wqsyo1 (SCARZ), Ayagator (KINOTROPE gaming) Finland : Hauva, NiFsU (Pannuhuone), Jeggz (Pannuhuone), Lambe (Pannuhuone), NikkeS (Pannuhuone), Jqnas, SlebbeN

: Hauva, NiFsU (Pannuhuone), Jeggz (Pannuhuone), Lambe (Pannuhuone), NikkeS (Pannuhuone), Jqnas, SlebbeN Italy : Sarks (Geekay Esports), Robby (Shifters), Lollo (Team Heretics), Dora (Team Heretics), Aqui (Team Heretics), T3b (Stallions), Sasha

: Sarks (Geekay Esports), Robby (Shifters), Lollo (Team Heretics), Dora (Team Heretics), Aqui (Team Heretics), T3b (Stallions), Sasha Turkey : Solotov (Team Falcons), Shoxl (Turks LFO), GutterO, Bodolf (Turks LFO), SelimShady (Turks LFO), Turqo, SRSLY (Team Vision)

: Solotov (Team Falcons), Shoxl (Turks LFO), GutterO, Bodolf (Turks LFO), SelimShady (Turks LFO), Turqo, SRSLY (Team Vision) Saudi Arabia : Tr1xid (Twisted Minds), Hashom (Twisted Minds), P9 (Twisted Minds), mhagr (Al-Ula Club), Eaglex99 (Team Vision), cCrazy (Al-Ula Club), Gwzh (Al-Ula Club)

: Tr1xid (Twisted Minds), Hashom (Twisted Minds), P9 (Twisted Minds), mhagr (Al-Ula Club), Eaglex99 (Team Vision), cCrazy (Al-Ula Club), Gwzh (Al-Ula Club) Canada : FoxA, Tysi, Solo (DarkZero Esports Academy), SpiriTz (100 Thieves), Melted, Pluto (Man eSports LFO), Nesta (Outlast)

: FoxA, Tysi, Solo (DarkZero Esports Academy), SpiriTz (100 Thieves), Melted, Pluto (Man eSports LFO), Nesta (Outlast) Mexico : Geometrics, Ivan, Fatal, Jayxrs, efiic, Pyroxz, Motumbo

: Geometrics, Ivan, Fatal, Jayxrs, efiic, Pyroxz, Motumbo Argentina : panno9 (9z Team), Skarp (9z Team), Dante7 (ENX), Tucu (9z Team), lioo, AtlaS, Lucaa

: panno9 (9z Team), Skarp (9z Team), Dante7 (ENX), Tucu (9z Team), lioo, AtlaS, Lucaa Chile : Basthian (9z Team), Slater, Aka, dOuz1n, PretzL, Skillz, Daarhy

: Basthian (9z Team), Slater, Aka, dOuz1n, PretzL, Skillz, Daarhy Kuwait: Dov2hkiin (Twisted Minds), Guardz (Bright Future), Voxss (Bright Future), Qxttxn (RAFHA eSports), jxssim (RAFHA eSports)

The final spot, also known as Solidarity Spot, will be given to a nation that didn't qualify for the main event through the regional qualifiers and that hasn't qualified for two or more other titles in the Esports Nations Cup 2026. For more information on the Wildcard Spots, check out our article here.