Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for Berlin Major, return to international stage

Banner image: Ubisoft / Joao F.

After missing out on the Charlotte Major, Ninjas in Pyjamas return to the international scene after qualifying for the Berlin Major.

The Six Invitational 2021 champions finished Stage 1 of the 2022 season in ninth place and thus were spurred to make changes for the first time since Oct. 2019. Julio “JULIO” Giacomelli left the squad and replacing him was tier-two player Gustavo “Wizard” Gomes. On top of that, Marcus “Sneepy” Matos joined as the team’s new coach.

Despite the changes, the team started the second stage with two losses against Team Liquid and MIBR. Heading into the final week of competition, the ninjas were sitting in ninth with a mere 6% chance of qualifying for the Copa Elite Six.

But, against all the odds, the team qualified for the regional tournament after winning the three final matches – all against potential Berlin rivals – including Black Dragons, Team oNe, and FURIA Esports.

After today’s result, a win over w7m esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas return to the international scene. The team’s last international appearance was at the Six Invitational 2022, where they couldn’t get past the first round of the lower bracket to defend their title.

For NiP, Berlin is going to be an important event. The world champions have the chance to demonstrate that they are back in what’s going to be the international debut for Wizard and Sneepy.

Catch the Berlin Major from Aug. 15 to 21 and read up on everything you need to know about the event.