NA League Stage 3 to start on Sep. 13

Following the start of the EU League on Monday, the North American League will kick-off Stage 3 on Tuesday with Oxygen vs Parabellum.

While the top four teams during Stage 3 will qualify for November's Six Major, teams will also be playing for a spot in the NA League Finals. Currently, these spots are held by Astralis, Oxygen, DarkZero, and XSET, but with every other team in the league making major changes to their roster, they'll be hoping to crack the top four.

On day one, there will notably be Astralis vs DarkZero which is a rematch of the Charlotte Major grand-final, while Soniqs vs SSG will be an early meeting for Alexander "Yeti" Lawson against his ex-teammates

Teams will also aim to avoid the relegation zone as Mirage currently has 12 points compared to TSM on 19.

In prior years, the bottom-placed team had to place in a relegation match against the Challenger League victors, however, this may be changing this year, but details are currently unconfirmed.