M80 announce signing of former Team Secret player Savage

M80 have announced the signing of Lucas "Savage" Alves from Team Secret. The Portuguese has been chosen as the replacement for Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, who joined 100 Thieves after a brief path as a stand-in for Wildcard at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Savage had joined Team Secret in June 2022. Since then, the Portuguese represented the European team. He made his international debut at the Six Invitational 2023 after a surprising qualification, which unfortunately for him and his teammates ended in a group stage elimination.

Eventually, Team Secret's project grew. Consistency was found after some time and the team started to regularly qualify for international events. After making it to the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the team also qualified for the Six Invitational 2025. However, the team was eliminated in the group stage again.

Finally, Year 10 was Team Secret's time to shine. The European mix won the Esports World Cup 2026, reached the Top 6 at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026 grand final. Shortly after, the roster's lineup started to fall apart as Marc "jume" Steinmann and Adrian "Adrian" Tryka joined Team Falcons and Wildcard, respectively. Therefore, Savage's exit means that only Noah "Noa" Urwitz and Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani remain from Team Secret's Year 10 roster.

The addition of Savage in M80 means that North America's top flight currently includes four imports, including William "Spoit" Löfstedt, Joan "bbySharKK" Benito, as well as Savage's former teammate Adrian.

Savage will make his official debut for M80 and his new teammates on June 10 when M80 play against Spacestation Gaming in the North America League 2026 Stage 1. It will be the team's first game of the split, where teams will face off to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026, set to be played in Paris, France, between August 4 and August 14.