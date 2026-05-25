Following the conclusion of the regional Kickoff stage and the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, we are starting the week looking at the players with the 10 best SiegeGG ratings so far this season. This Top 10 list only includes players with 15 maps played or more. Only one player didn't take part in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Here's a look at this season's current Top 10 so far:

10 - Taylor "Terd" Ching

Taylor "Terd" Ching averages the tenth-best SiegeGG rating (1.15) as he was Weibo Gaming's second-best player in Asia's Kickoff, only behind Wu "Reeps96" Weichen (1.32 vs. 1.40). The Kiwi was Weibo Gaming's second-best player in Salt Lake City with a SiegeGG rating of 1.00.

So far, Weibo Gaming have played 16 maps this season. His entry balance is tied in first alongside Jaylen "Ambi" Turk and Lucas "soulz1" Chinke, who also feature in this list.

9 - Ethan "Nuers" James

Ethan "Nuers" James was one of the five EVPs at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after his performance in the first Major of the season. He was one of DarkZero Esports' best players in the tournament and one of the main reasons behind the team's victory on home soil. He's the team's only player on the list, mainly due to Nick "njr" Rapier's underwhelming Kickoff performances.

With 266 kills to his name, Nuers is the second-most deadly player so far this season, only behind Jaylen "Ambi" Turk. He holds the third-highest KPR (0.89) on the list, behind the previously mentioned Ambi and Vitor "Peres" Peres.

8 - Vitor "Peres" Peres

Vitor "Peres" Peres led LOS to a great Swiss Stage finish in Salt Lake City. He was one of the best players in the tournament. His 2.61 performance against Fluxo W7M on Consulate during the South America League 2026 Kickoff and other individual displays in Salt Lake City are some of the reasons why the Brazilian currently places among the best ten players of the season.

7 - Luo "YaZ" Hanye

Luo "YaZ" Hanye is the only Chinese player on the list as he currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.17. His current overall rating is mainly thanks to his performances on home soil, as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.98 in Salt Lake City.

If it wasn't because of Cheng "Direction" Yabing's visa issues ahead of the Salt Lake City Major, he would have likely joined the All Gamers player on this Top 10 list.

6 - Chris "Playxr" Lau

Chris "Playxr" Lau is the only player to feature in this list who didn't qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. The Australian currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.17 after 16 maps. The Chiefs produced a great Lower Bracket run in Oceania which was stopped by Salt Lake City's eventual quarterfinalists ENTERPRISE Esports.

Playxr's performance in Oceania was great and was the Chiefs' best player in the tournament. It would have been interesting to see him performing in Salt Lake City; unfortunately, their defeat against their former teammates saw the blue roster missing out on the first BLAST R6 Major of the season.

5 - Nick "Snake" Janis

While some players feature in this list after combining great regional performances with regular international scores, Nick "Snake" Janis has been exceptionally consistent throughout the season. In Salt Lake City, the American was Five Fears' best player (1.13). Meanwhile, in North America's Kickoff, the American averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.21. In total, he's now the fifth-highest rated player so far this season with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.17.

4 - Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies

Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies was Oceania's best player during Kickoff with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34. Meanwhile, in Salt Lake City, the Australian player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.05. In total, he's now in fourth place with a SiegeGG rating of 1.17 after 23 maps played; the second-highest tally on the list only surpassed by Jaylen "Ambi" Turk's 32 maps played.

It's also worth noting that Jigsaw currently averages the highest KOST of the season (74) and the fifth highest KPR (0.85).

3 - Huang "Seal" Yao-jie

Huang "Seal" Yao-jie has averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.18 across 19 maps played this season. He was Daystar's best player in the Asia League 2026 Kickoff (1.15) and the best overall at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City (1.31). It's also worth noting his clutching potential, as he has already completed 19 clutches this season.

2 - Lucas "soulz1" Schinke

Lucas "soulz1" Schinke was FaZe Clan's second-best player in Salt Lake City with a SiegeGG rating of 1.08. However, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.28 in South America's Kickoff.

The back-to-back world champion is tied with Taylor "Terd" Cheng and Jaylen "Ambi" Turk as the best entry so far this season. He also holds the third-best KD and the fourth-best KOST.

With an overall SiegeGG rating of 1.20, he's close to the list's Top 1.

1 - Jaylen "Ambi" Turk

We don't think there will be many questions around this one: Jaylen "Ambi" Turk has been this season's best player so far with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.21.

Among the names listed in this Top 10, the American is the player with the most played maps by a long distance. Since the start of the season, the 20-year-old has played 32 maps, which is five more than Nuers and nine more than soulz1 and Jigsaw.

Ambi's K-D of 344-246 (+98) is the highest one across the names involved on this top. He also has a combined entry balance of 50-39 (+11) as well as the highest KPR (0.96).