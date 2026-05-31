Japan and Thailand qualify for Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026

Japan and Thailand have qualified for Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026 after securing the top two spots in Asia's regional qualifier.

In previous days, Japan had fallen to the Lower Bracket after a 0-2 defeat against the Thai. Eventually, the Land of Smiles secured Asia's first spot at the Esports Nations Cup 2026 after a 2-1 victory against South Korea.

In the Lower Bracket, Japan bounced back after victories against India and Taiwan. In the Lower Bracket's grand final, the CAG Osaka-majority lineup secured the qualifier's second spot after a 2-1 win against South Korea.

Given that Japan and Thailand have secured the qualifier's two top spots, this means that South Korea won't be at the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Nations Cup 2026. Unfortunately for the country, South Korea isn't eligible for the Wildcard spots. The Solidarity Slot is only open to nations that haven't already qualified for two or more titles (South Korea is already confirmed in League of Legends, VALORANT, and PUBG Mobile, among others) while the Host Region Slot is only open to countries that are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council.