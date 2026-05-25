Rainbow Six Siege is not a run-and-gun shooter. It punishes careless movement, bad info, lazy crosshair placement, and poor team play. You can have sharp aim and still lose rounds because you ignored drones, wasted utility, or pushed without a plan.

That is why learning how to get better at siege means more than clicking heads. You need aim, patience, map knowledge, operator discipline, and clear comms. The good news is simple. You do not need to copy pro strats from day one. You need better habits, one round at a time.

Below are 10 practical tips that can help you improve faster and rank up with less chaos.

1. Build a Plan Before the Round Starts

Many players lose before the first gunfight. They spawn, sprint, and hope something works. Siege rewards planned attacks and smart defenses. Before the action starts, ask yourself three things:

What site are they defending?

What wall, hatch, or area must we control?

What operator job do I have this round?

For example, if your team attacks Clubhouse CCTV, someone needs hard breach. Someone needs wall denial removal. Someone should watch runouts. Someone should drone entry. A random push through one door rarely works.

The same applies to defense. Do not reinforce every wall without thought. Leave rotates. Set crossfires. Place utility where attackers must spend time and gadgets to clear it.

This also applies outside Siege. Players often compare safe habits across many online spaces, from ranked games to account-based services such as no verification casinos , where checking rules before taking action can save trouble later. In Siege, that same idea matters: know the setup before you commit.

2. Fix Your Sensitivity Before You Blame Your Aim

Bad sensitivity can make every fight feel wrong. If your aim jumps past targets, your sens is too high. If you cannot track a moving enemy, it may be too low. The best setting is not copied from a streamer. It is the one that lets you place your crosshair with control.

Start with a lower sensitivity than you think you need. Siege has short, lethal gunfights. Tiny adjustments matter. You need to hold angles, flick to heads, and control recoil.

Spend time in the shooting range or training modes. Test:

Hip-fire sensitivity

ADS sensitivity

Scope-specific values

Vertical recoil control

Horizontal tracking

Do not change settings every match. Pick one setup and use it for several sessions. Constant changes stop your muscle memory from forming.

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3. Aim at Head Height

Siege has a one-shot headshot rule. That changes everything. You should not walk around aiming at the floor, chest, or random wall spots. Keep your crosshair where an enemy head is likely to appear.

This habit improves aim without needing faster hands. It reduces the distance your mouse or stick must travel when a defender swings. It also helps you win fights before the other player reacts.

Practice head-height aim in every round:

Aim at standing head level when clearing halls.

Aim lower when expecting crouched enemies.

Pre-aim common doors, stairs, and rotates.

Stop sprinting when entering danger zones.

The goal is not only to shoot better. It is to make every fight easier before it starts.

4. Learn Maps Room by Room

Map knowledge is one of the biggest parts of how to get good at siege. You need to know room names, staircases, default plant spots, vertical angles, hatches, and common defender positions.

Do not try to learn every map in one day. Pick one ranked map and study it. Then move to the next.

Focus on:

Skill What to Learn Why It Matters Callouts Room names, stairs, halls Faster team info Site setup Rotates, reinforcements, shields Better defense Attack routes Safe entries, breach points Cleaner pushes Vertical play Floors, ceilings, hatches More pressure Flank routes Common defender paths Fewer surprise deaths

When you die, do not just queue the next round angry. Ask where the enemy was, how they got there, and what angle they used. That is how map knowledge grows.

5. Use Drones Like Lives

New players waste drones. They scan enemies, get the drone shot, then enter blind. A drone is not just a toy during prep phase. It is one of the strongest tools on attack.

Use your first drone to find the site, then hide it near an entry route, stairwell, or flank path. Use your second drone before entering key areas. Do not face-check rooms unless time forces you.

Good droning means:

Drone one or two rooms ahead.

Call enemy position, operator, and movement.

Move right after getting info.

Save drones for late round.

Use dead teammates to watch flank cams.

If you want to know how to be good at rainbow six siege, learn to value intel more than ego peeks.

6. Improve Your Callouts

Bad callouts create panic. “He’s over there” helps nobody. Good callouts are short, clear, and useful.

A strong callout includes:

Location

Operator, if known

Action

Health, if known

For example: “Jäger, top red stairs, holding breach, half HP.” That gives your teammate enough detail to act fast.

You do not need perfect map terms right away. Start with simple phrases: “top stairs,” “left of door,” “behind shield,” “on ping,” “planting default.” Over time, learn official room names from the compass and map screen.

Good comms can win rounds even when your aim is average.

7. Pick Operators With a Job

Do not pick operators only because their gun feels good. Siege is built around utility. Your operator should solve a problem.

On attack, your team usually needs:

Hard breach

Soft breach

Wall denial clear

Flank watch

Intel

Area control

On defense, your team often needs:

Wall denial

Traps

Info

Anti-projectile utility

Site setup

Roam pressure

If your team lacks hard breach, pick Thermite, Hibana, Ace, or another breacher. If nobody brings wall denial on defense, choose Bandit, Kaid, or Mute. If your team has no intel, bring Valkyrie, Maestro, Echo, or useful cameras.

This is a key part of how to get better at rainbow six siege. A player who fills missing roles often wins more than a player who only chases kills.

8. Stop Taking Every Fight

Not every gunfight is smart. Some fights are low-value. Some waste time. Some give attackers or defenders exactly what they want. The same kind of patience matters in other online spaces too, from ranked matches to checking payout rules on sites that discuss online pokies instant withdrawal , where rushing without reading details can lead to poor choices.

On defense, time is your friend. You do not need to peek every noise. If attackers have 30 seconds left, stay alive, hold crossfires, and force them to rush.

On attack, do not spend two minutes hunting a roamer while the site stays untouched. Clear what matters, hold flanks, then push the objective.

Ask yourself:

Do I need this kill to win the round?

Am I giving up a strong position?

Can I wait for a teammate?

Do we have info?

Is time on my side?

Smart players know when to fight and when to stay hidden.

9. Train Recoil and Burst Control

Siege recoil can punish panic spraying. Some guns are easy. Others climb hard or drift sideways. You need to know your weapon before ranked pressure hits.

Pick a small operator pool and master those guns first. Learn the recoil pattern, magazine size, reload timing, and best attachments.

A simple routine helps:

Pick one attacker and one defender. Shoot at a wall without controlling recoil. Study the pattern. Pull against the pattern. Practice short bursts at head height. Repeat with your most-used scopes.

Do not spray through every fight. Short bursts can be better at long range. Full auto works best when you are close or fully in control.

10. Review Your Deaths Without Excuses

The fastest way to improve is to study why you died. Do not blame ping, teammates, or luck every time. Sometimes those things matter. Most times, there was a choice you could have made better.

After each death, ask:

Did I have drone or camera info?

Was my crosshair ready?

Did I expose myself to too many angles?

Did I push alone?

Did I ignore sound?

Did I waste utility?

Did I swing when I should have waited?

This habit turns bad rounds into useful lessons. It also keeps tilt under control. Siege is hard, and even strong players make mistakes. The key is to fix one habit at a time.

Quick Practice Routine for Better Siege Results

Here is a simple weekly plan you can follow:

Day Focus Time Day 1 Sensitivity and recoil 20–30 minutes Day 2 Map room names 20 minutes Day 3 Drone practice in casual/ranked 3–5 matches Day 4 Operator role practice 3 matches Day 5 Callouts with teammates 3–5 matches Day 6 Ranked review and death notes 20 minutes Day 7 Rest or light play Optional

You do not need eight hours a day. You need focused sessions and fewer repeated mistakes.

Final Thoughts

Learning how to get better at siege takes patience. You need to aim well, but you also need to think well. The best players use drones, hold smart angles, pick useful operators, give clean callouts, and stay calm under pressure.

If you keep asking how to get better at r6, start with the basics: fix sensitivity, aim at head height, learn maps, and stop entering rooms without info. If you want how to be good at rainbow six siege, play for the round win, not just the scoreboard.

The rank will follow when your habits improve. Not in one day, but faster than you think