How do Wildcard spots work in Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026?

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City and with the off-season currently underway, the Esports Nations Cup 2026 has stolen the show in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene.

On May 25, 2026, the Esports Nations Cup announced the 12 nations that had received direct invites to compete in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026. Including Brazil, France, the United States of America, Great Britain, Sweden, Indonesia, the People's Republic of China, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, and Portugal, ten of the remaining twelve available spots will be decided this weekend in the regional qualifiers. However, what about the remaining two slots?

Nations who either didn't receive direct invites or qualify through their respective regional qualifiers can apply for one of the competition's two Wildcard spots. On May 26, 2026, the Esports Nations Cup reveiled more information about how these spots will be given to nations. You can check out the official blog post here.

Wildcard spots in the Esports Nations Cup 2026 are divided into three: Solidarity Slots, Host Region Slots, and Special Invites.

Solidarity Slots are defined as "performance-based opportunities created for countries and territories that may not yet have large esports ecosystems or consistent international representation (...) these slots are intended to ensure more regions have a chance to compete on the ENC stage." According to the Esports Nations Cup blog post, all titles except for Counter-Strike 2 will have one Solidarity Slot; meaning this applies to Rainbow Six Siege's edition.

Eligible countries and territories will be able to apply for this Solidarity Slot starting from July 20 "in their strongest game." A nation is eligible for a Solidarity Slot when all possible qualifiers have concluded and if the nation in question hasn't qualified for more than one title.

For instance, a nation like Spain couldn't qualify for Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026 because Spain is already part of Rocket League and League of Legend's Esports Nations Cup editions.

Host Region Slots "are designed to ensure local representation at the event, similar to systems used in traditional international sports competitions."

In the Esports Nations Cup 2026, this Host Region Slot will be given to the "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region rather than a single host nation," most specifically to the "highest-performing GCC country or territory that has not already qualified through standard pathways."

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) currently includes the following six Arab nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Finally, Special Invites are given in selected titles, including Chess, EA SPORTS FC, PUBG MOBILE, Honor of Kings, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and Rocket League. These are given in titles where "technical, ecosystem, or operational limitations make traditional qualification difficult."

"Unlike Solidarity Slots, these invitations are not performance-based and are only applied in select titles under specific circumstances defined alongside game partners."

Therefore, it makes sense to think that Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup 2026 will have one Solidarity Slot and one Host Region Slot.