Geekay Esports sign Yoggah to complete Rainbow Six Siege roster

Geekay Esports have signed Evan "Yoggah" Nelson from 100 Thieves. Before his short stay in the American esports powerhouse, Yoggah had played for teams such as XSET, M80, and Oxygen Esports. Although Geekay Esports hasn't made the move official yet, Ubisoft and BLAST have confirmed the signing in Rainbow Six Siege's esports official website.

The 23-year-old is a well-experienced player as he has played at every Six Invitational played since the Six Invitational 2021. His best result came in February 2021, when he helped Oxygen Esports to finish among the best six sides at the first-ever Six Invitational held in Paris, France.

The signing of Yoggah is Geekay Esports' third addition of the transfer window after the arrivals of the former Team Heretics duo Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak and Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins. Curiously enough, the two players had been eliminated from the Six Invitational 2026 by Yoggah's Oxygen Esports.

It's also worth noting that Yoggah is Geekay Esports' second imported player after Gabriel "AsK" Santos. Individually, Geekay Esports have one of the strongest teams in Europe and MENA's mid-table. Now, it's up to the players to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026, following the footsteps of the favorites G2 Esports, Team Falcons, Twisted Minds, and Virtus.pro.