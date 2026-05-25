Geekay Esports announce departures of Hungry and Rexhun999, Gruby and Eupor join instead

Geekay Esports announced the departures of Lucas "Hungry" Reich and Gábor "Rexhun999" Czikai, who have already been confirmed to be replaced by Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak and Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins.

Both players had played for Team Heretics at the Six Invitational 2026 and competed under the name of byłaś iluzja as an orgless mix in Europe's Tier 2. Recently, the orgless mix finished in second place at the R6 North Rainbow Rumble 2026 after a 2-3 defeat against Good Intentions in the tournament's grand final.

Both Rexhun999 and Hungry were announced as Geekay Esports players in March 2025. Together, they represented the team in Europe's Tier 2 and in the eSaudi League 2025. They won multiple European Tier 2 competitions, including the R6 South Breach 2025, the R6 Central Combine 2025, and the R6 Central Combine 2025. Before joining Geekay Esports, both players had competed in the European orgless mix Project X, where they finished in second place of the R6 Central Combine 2024.

The additions of Gruby and Eupor mean that the only remaining player from the Geekay Esports roster that dominated Europe's Tier 2 in Year 10 is Peter "Pacbull" Bull, who had also joined in March 2025. The rest of players joined in March 2026 or later.