Fnatic part ways with CroqSon, complete roster with CTZN and Sm1ss signings

Fnatic have announced the team's decision to part ways with Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez as well as the signings of Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Sm1ss.

The Spanish player had been one of Fnatic's best players during Kickoff with an average SiegeGG rating of 0.91. During the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2, he had averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.96.

He's not the team's first departure of the transfer window. Before the Spanish player, Fnatic had parted ways with Mikael "Hauva" Kortelainen. Therefore, Fnatic had to sign two players in order to complete their roster for the first stage of the BLAST R6 2026-27 season.

Although Fnatic have yet to unveil the two new additions, Ubisoft and BLAST have already done the job after adding the names on the circuit's official website: the chosen players have been CTZN and Sm1ss.

The British player signs for Fnatic after stays for teams such as G2 Esports, M80, Soniqs, DarkZero Esports, and Team Secret. Unfortunately, his last two seasons haven't been great as he only took part in two international events, including RE:L0:AD and the Esports World Cup 2025, both of them while playing for the purple roster. While playing for Team Secret, the British player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.84 in nine maps.

Meanwhile, Sm1ss will make his professional debut next week after previously playing for Tier 3 and Tier 2 rosters UAIM and Fans of Attics. In Europe's Challenger Series 2026, the Ukranian player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.94 across the team's only four broadcasted maps.

Fnatic's first week in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Stage 1 will include matches against Virtus.pro and Geekay Esports.