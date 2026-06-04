Cloud9 sign Panbazou and Monk

Cloud9 have announced the signings of Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano and Monk. The first comes from a four-match stay at 100 Thieves whilst the second will make his professional debut next week. Both Panbazou and Monk will replace Xavier "Focal" Rios and Julian "Kixhro" Velazquez, whose departures where announced on May 29.

All the eyes will be on Panbazou, who came back from his retirement earlier this year. His stay in 100 Thieves wasn't long and competing for Cloud9 is a second chance for the Six Charlotte Major champion to show the fans he still has it.

Meanwhile, Monk will make his top flight debut for Cloud9 at the North America League 2026 Stage 1. The American player took part in the region's Challenger Series 2026 as he played for Hat and Co. There, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.05. He was the team's second-highest rated player.

Cloud9's first week in the North America League 2026 Stage 1 will include matches against Shopify Rebellion, Wildcard, and 100 Thieves. This means that Panbazou will play against his former teammates in his third game for the blue roster. On paper, it should be a very difficult first week for Cloud9, but anything could happen.