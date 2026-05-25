CAG Osaka was one of the most disappointing sides at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. The Japanese side finished the tournament with three defeats and four maps lost. Moreover, all of their players finished with negative ratings.

Historically, CAG Osaka has been a side that hasn’t been taken seriously on the international stage. Surely, international viewership would support the Cyclops–but not mainly due to in-game reasons, though, rather their Cinderella aura and charisma.

The Japanese team made its international debut in Raleigh; seven years later, they have yet to reach the playoffs of a Major. Their best results came between February 2025 and May 2025, when the Cyclops finished among the best twelve teams at the Six Invitational 2025 and reached the RE:L0:AD grand final.

Unfortunately, since then, the team has had to walk a tumultuous path; problems outside the server, not qualifying for either the Esports World Cup 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026, and back-to-back 0-3 runs in Munich and Salt Lake City have shaped the team’s last competitive year.

As many already know, CAG Osaka isn’t the brightest roster on the international stage. If we just look at their Major appearances, the Japanese have only won 11 of the 39 matches played in Majors–three of their last four coming in Manchester and Montreal’s play-ins, facing off against considerably worse and least experienced sides.

It’s not like CAG Osaka are in a rock-solid position at the regional level either. Although the overall level in APAC North has taken a nosedive, the Cyclops still have plenty of competition especially from Japan–SCARZ and KINOTROPE gaming–as well as Dplus KIA’s Brazilian lineup. With APAC North currently only offering one international spot, and with the creation of a Chinese professional league, CAG Osaka’s back will constantly be against a rock and a hard place if they don’t take their chances on the international stage; they are a couple of BO3 defeats away from missing out on the Six Invitational 2027 Global Standings’ Top 16.

This is exactly why CAG Osaka’s 0-3 run in Salt Lake City is so worrying. In previous seasons, strong regional dominance in APAC sub-regions could be enough to narrowly qualify for the Six Invitational through the Global Standings; this isn’t the case anymore. In fact, CAG Osaka are barely outside of the Top 15 with 590 SI Points, tied with FURIA. There are still two stages and one Major left to be played, and with high-caliber teams such as Team Liquid Alienware, Fluxo W7M or M80 projected to bounce back, it feels like the Japanese must perform internationally this season to qualify for Brazil.

Logically, this means a qualification for Osaka is desperately needed, which adds even more pressure to the Japanese roster. It won’t only be about qualifying for their home Major; it will also be about qualifying for the Six Invitational 2027. All of this while APAC North only offers one Major spot and with three more teams other than the Cyclops heavily involved in the race for first.

All in all, the hopes around CAG Osaka and how the season could end have drastically gone down. Logically, their fate is only theirs; the Japanese are in the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2027 and, with six competitive months to be played, the Cyclops shouldn’t be extremely worried–at least, not yet. However, past seasons and competitions indicate that international runs make the final difference; and CAG Osaka’s first bullet in Salt Lake City completely missed the target.

Performing well in both stages and qualifying for Osaka is a must for both pride and international presence. China’s growth and the circuit’s three main regions are two of the obstacles, but a short gap for mistakes in their own region could become the final straw. The Cyclops must be sharp: the next six months will likely define both the roster and the region’s future steps.