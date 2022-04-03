BR6 Week 2 Key Takeaways: W7m on top after upsetting MIBR and Liquid, NiP still in free fall

Brasileirão’s second week is now gone and delivered us with some exciting, promising, and especially upsetting scores.

It’s no bull, w7m are here to stay

Brazil’s w7m esports had a rough end to last season’s Brasileirão, barely avoiding relegation on the very last day of the competition. Following such a dramatic conclusion, the team went bold and signed Série B talents Gabriel “volpz” Fernandes and João “Jv92” Vitor.

Labeled as relegation contenders, w7m esports upset the Sweden Major champions FaZe Clan and defeated FURIA Esports mainly thanks to a stellar performance from volpz. Such results left the viewership speechless, but it was just the first week of the tournament – much could change.

However, this weekend’s results have made it clear: this is no mirage. A flawless win against Six Invitational 2022 top-four team MIBR was followed by a 7-3 victory over Team Liquid. With 11 points out of a possible 12, w7m have skyrocketed to first place.

While volpz was the team’s main hero in last weekend’s action, the 19-year-old Diego “Kheyze” Zanello, who debuted in the region’s top flight just a few months ago, led the bulls’ line-up with SiegeGG ratings of 1.74 against MIBR and 1.39 against Team Liquid.

FURIA Esports wins the first War of the Beer of the season

Arthur “TchubZ” Figueira and Marlon “Twister” Mello's friendship is one of the most well-known in Brazil’s scene, so when their squads clash you know something is about to happen – the War of the Beer always delivers.

After a rough start for both rosters, a positive result in this match was crucial for both teams. Skyscraper saw FURIA in a better shape, with the team’s new incorporation Thiago “Hanndy” de Sá Ferreira emerging as the best player of the match.

With this victory, 00 Nation lost a good shot to break into the top four of the top flight, while FURIA Esports jumped to seventh.

Second winless weekend for NiP

Following an upsetting first weekend where Ninjas in Pyjamas lost to Team Liquid and MIBR, the former Six Invitational 2021 champions have lost to 00 Nation and INTZ in the second weekend of action.

The team’s match against 00 Nation was a close one on Bank, as both Gabriel “pino” Fernandes and Caio “Neskin” Szazi stole the show with 14 kills each. However, 00 Nation winning the twelfth round of the match meant that NiP would leave the server empty-handed.

The story wasn’t much different against INTZ, one of the league’s relegation candidates – but by the looks of this league, there’s no team that should be given such a title. INTZ pushed Ninjas in Pyjamas to overtime and got their hands on the team’s first victory of the season after winning the fifteenth round of the game.

Hence Ninjas in Pyjamas are still at the bottom of the standings, with just five more matches to be played. Looking at last season’s stages, the top four rosters always finished with 16 points or more – which is now the maximum points NiP can get now. To put it plainly, another slip could see the ninjas missing out on their first Copa Elite Six.

If this stage’s Copa Elite Six was to be played now, all FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, 00 Nation, and Ninjas in Pyjamas would miss out on the May Major. No doubt, the younger players are revolutionizing the league, arguably for the better.