BLAST R6 2026-27 Stage 1 - Starting dates, schedule, and where to watch

The BLAST R6 2026-27 is already well underway following the conclusions of the regional Kickoff stages and the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. The next stop in the calendar is the beginning of Stage 1, which will be played on the Operation System Override patch.

Fortunately for Rainbow Six Siege esports fans, the wait won't be long. In just a fortnight, the best teams will return to action as only the best will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026.

With Operation System Override being deployed on June 2, the BLAST R6 2026-27 Stage 1 will begin shortly after. Here are the starting dates and schedule for each regional top flight:

When will the BLAST R6 2026-27 Stage 1 begin?

The BLAST R6 2026-27 Stage 1 will officially begin on June 5, 2026, with the start of the CN League 2026 Stage 1. Here are all of the starting times and important dates for each regional top flight, including Europe and MENA, North America, South America, APAC, and China:

Europe and MENA League 2026 Stage 1

The Europe and MENA League 2026 Stage 1 will begin on June 8 and it will last until July 14.

The tournament will be divided into two; a group stage which will consist of a single round robin format and a double-elimination bracket playoff.

The four best teams will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026. In the case Team Secret finish among those four teams, the spot will be given to the fifth-best.

North America League 2026 Stage 1

The North America League 2026 Stage 1 will begin on June 10 and it will last until July 17.

The tournament will be divided into two; a group stage which will consist of a single round robin format and a double-elimination bracket playoff.

The four best teams will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026.

South America League 2026 Stage 1

The South America League 2026 Stage 1 will begin on June 13 and it will last until July 19.

The tournament will be divided into two; a group stage which will consist of a single round robin format and a double-elimination bracket playoff.

The four best teams will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026.

CN League 2026 Stage 1.

The CN League 2026 Stage 1 will begin on June 5 and it will last until July 19.

The tournament will be divided into two; a group stage which will consist of a single round robin format and a double-elimination bracket playoff.

The four best teams will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2026.

APAC League 2026 Stage 1

The APAC League 2026 Stage 1 will begin on June 8 and it will last until July 19.

Given that the APAC League 2026 is divided into three sub-regions, here's a look at when each competition will start and end:

Oceania League 2026 Stage 1 : June 8 to July 19

: June 8 to July 19 Asia League 2026 Stage 1 : June 10 to July 19

: June 10 to July 19 APAC North League 2026 Stage 1: June 12 to July 19

Although the distribution of spots hasn't been confirmed yet, we expect the best two teams from Asia and the best team from Oceania and APAC North each to represent APAC at the Esports World Cup 2026.

How to watch the BLAST R6 2026-27 Stage 1?

The BLAST R6 2026-27 Stage 1 will be broadcasted on Twitch and YouTube. We've put together the official broadcasting channels where fans will be able to follow all the matches played this stage:

Twitch: Rainbow6

YouTube: RainbowSixSiegeEsports

Twitch (Portuguese): Rainbow6BR

We will add more streaming channels as soon as these are confirmed. Keep in mind that the games can also be followed on selected co-streaming channels.