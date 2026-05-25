From May 18, 9 AM CET, until June 3, 9 AM CET, top flight teams in Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem are allowed to make changes to their respective lineups. Departures can be announced shortly before the start of the transfer window, while additions can also be announced shortly after its conclusion; however, all paperwork must be completed between the previously mentioned dates.

The current transfer window has already seen a bunch of interesting transfers; however, we expect this transfer window to be way less shaky than the one seen after the Six Invitational 2026. Don't expect huge names moving homes at this time of the season!

So far, North America has been the most active region in the transfer window, with 100 Thieves, M80, and Spacestation making some moves. Additionally, DarkZero Esports announced their first-ever academy roster in Rainbow Six Siege.

Here's a look at all of the confirmed moves so far:

North America

Here's a look at the confirmed transfers in North America so far:

100 Thieves

May 22 - 100 Thieves parts ways with Panbazou, Yoggah, and Kizi

100 Thieves announced their decision to part ways with Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano, Evan "Yoggah" Nelson, and Luiz "Kizi" Sirico. The American esports powerhouse went winless in North America's Kickoff. Therefore, the team decided to make some drastic changes, replacing two players and one of their two coaches.

May 22 - 100 Thieves signs Hotancold, Kason, and Vivas

Shortly after announcing the departures of Panbazou, Yoggah, and Kizi, 100 Thieves confirmed the signings of Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, Kason, and Igor "Vivas" Vivas. Hotancold brings plenty of experience to the team and has been reunited with his former beastcoast teammate Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne. Meanwhile, Kason is still 17 years old, but he will turn 18 two days before the start of North America's first stage.

Last but not least, Vivas comes from Team Secret after winning the Esports World Cup 2025 and reaching the Six Invitational 2026 grand final. It won't be his first season in North America as the Brazilian coach had previously worked for XSET and M80.

M80

May 18 - M80 announce Titan's departure

BLAST R6 Major Munich champions M80 confirmed the departure of Colombia's national coach William "Titan" Davie. The Six Invitational 2023 winner had worked for M80 between September 2025 and May 2026.

Spacestation

May 17 - DMC leaves Spacestation, Coma promoted to head coach and P1ker joines as assistant coach

The former Team Heretics coach David "DMC" McPherson announced his exit from Spacestation. As a consequence, the astronauts promoted Leo "Coma" Clark to the head coach position while also adding Charlie "P1ker" Pyke as the team's new assistant coach.

DarkZero Esports

May 22 - DarkZero Esports unveil their first-ever Rainbow Six Siege academy roster

DarkZero Esports announced their first-ever Rainbow Six Siege academy roster, a mix of talent and experienced players who are looking for a second chance. The most well-known names in the lineup are David "iconic" Ifidon, who had previously played for M80, Spacestation, Astralis, among others, and Aaron "Shuttle" Dugger, who had player for Rogue, Elevate, and Astralis, among others. Both had played together for Astralis, reaching the Six Charlotte Major grand final and the Six Invitational 2023 Top 4.

Former Revelations players Kiru and Solo also joined the team, alongside Koshi. The staff is formed by LeeL and gh0sty.

Europe and MENA

Here's a look at the confirmed transfers in Europe and MENA so far:

Team Secret

May 14 - Team Secret confirm Savage's departure

Team Secret have confirmed Lucas "Savage" Alves' departure. The Portuguese player had been part of Team Secret for almost four years. His best results as a Team Secret player came throughout Year 10 when the European mix won the Esports World Cup 2025 and reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final.

Fnatic

May 19 - Fnatic part ways with Hauva

Fnatic have confirmed the departure of Mikael "Hauva" Kortelainen. The former Pannuhuone player joined Fnatic in March 2025. He's out of the orange roster two months later.

Geekay Esports

May 24 - Geekay Esports part ways with Hungry

Geekay Esports have parted ways with the German player Lucas "Hungry" Reich. The former G2 Esports player had joined Geekay Esports in March 2025 with whom he won multiple Tier 2 competitions throughout Year 10. Following the team's negative performance during Kickoff, Geekay Esports have decided to make changes to their lineup.

China

Here's a look at the confirmed transfers in China so far:

All Gamers

May 23 - All Gamers sign Titan as assistant coach

Shortly after his exit from M80, the BLAST R6 Major Munich and Six Invitational 2023 champion has found a new home as the Colombian national coach has joined All Gamers as the team's new assistant coach. He will help Théo "Phenomene" Hentgen in what's China's most promising roster in the region.