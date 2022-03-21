BC moves to DarkZero’s general manager, Mint to be the team’s only coach

Image via Ubisoft/@kirill_vision

Brandon “BC” Carr has announced his retirement from the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene as he has accepted an offer to become DarkZero Esport’s general manager.

BC joined DarkZero Esports in Nov. 2018 where he first featured in the team’s main lineup. His stint as a player came to an end when Tyler “Ecl9pse” McMullin was added to the team alongside Alexander “Skys” Magor, signings that moved BC to the coaching staff.

It was with the retirement of the latter when BC was moved back to the roster’s lineup, as he competed in the second stage of the North American League 2021 and the Mexico Major. Following the signing of Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski, BC went back to the coaching staff.

It is now, after a three-years and almost four months long Siege career in DarkZero Esports, when the five times international finalist decides to step down from the game.

BC’s career doesn’t include much silverware, but he has rubbed international glory with the tip of his fingers on four occasions. Three second-place finishes at international events with Evil Geniuses – Six Invitational 2018, Paris Major, and Austin’s DreamHack 2018 – were followed by DarkZero Esports’ second-place in the Pro League Season 10 Finals, which is still the team’s best result at an international venue.

His luck has been different in the United States, as the team won the 2020 Six August NA Major. His coaching career includes many decent results, bringing DarkZero Esports to a 5th - 6th place in the Six Invitational 2020 and a 7th - 8th in the Six Invitational 2022.

Overall, the highly experienced player and coach is a significant loss not only for the American scene but also for the esport. Nevertheless, BC will stay in the team as he has been moved to DarkZero’s general manager.

As he moves on, Kyle “Mint” Lander is taking over the coaching staff. According to BC’s announcement, Mint “will be solely taking on the coaching position.”

DarkZero Esports’ first game in the new season will come next week, as the North American League 2022 is set to begin on March 29.