100 Thieves part ways with Panbazou, Yoggah, and Kizi

100 Thieves have announced the departures of Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano, Evan "Yoggah" Nelson, and Luiz "Kizi" Sirico. The decision to part ways with three of the seven members of the team's initial Rainbow Six Siege squad comes weeks after they were eliminated from the North America League 2026 Kickoff, where they lost all of their group stage matches.

The American esports powerhouse was confirmed to join Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem during the Six Invitational 2026. Although expectations were initially put high on the team, the roster didn't feel fully competitive during the Kickoff phase after defeats against M80, Five Fears, Shopify Rebellion, and 1 of 30.

Neither Panbazou (0.90) nor Yoggah (0.78) scored positive SiegeGG ratings throughout the Kickoff stage. The team's only player to finish with positive numbers was Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.10 across the four games played.

Parting ways with Panbazou, Yoggah, and Kizi give 100 Thieves a chance to restructure their roster ahead of Stage 1. At the time of writing, no new signings have been announced yet.