100 Thieves announce Hotancold, Kason, and Vivas

100 Thieves have announced the signings of Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, Kason, and Igor "Vivas" Vivas. These additions have been unveiled just a few hours after the American esports powerhouse had revealed the departures of Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano, Evan "Yoggah" Nelson, and Luiz "Kizi" Sirico.

Today's news confirm Hotancold's new home, who had been benched by M80 on April 28, 2026. The two-time BLAST R6 Major champion has now found a new home as 100 Thieves will be the tenth team he represents in North America's top flight after M80, beastcoast, Cloud9, Spacestation, Mirage, DarkZero Esports, SK Gaming, FlipSid3 Tactics, and Got em Gaming.

The team has also announced the signing of Kason, one of North America's most followed talents. Although Kason is still 17 years old, he will turn 18 on June 8. This shouldn't be a problem as the North America League 2026 Stage 1 will kick off on June 10.

Finally, 100 Thieves also announced the signing of Vivas from Team Secret. The Brazilian is making a return to North America's top flight as he had been XSET and M80's coach between March 2022 and February 2025. After a two-month stay in Stellae Gaming, Vivas joined Team Secret, with whom he won the Esports World Cup 2025 and reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final.